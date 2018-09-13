Industrial Robotics Market Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin Forecast To 2022

Market Highlights

The Global Industrial Robotics Market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast period.

ABB Ltd., one of the pioneer in robots manufacturing, has recently in December 2016, won in the European Institute of Purchasing Management’s (EIPM) ‘Value Creation’ category award. This has helped ABB to increase its strength and to innovate new processes in robotics market growth. Kuka AG, one of the major automotive industry players has expanded its business in China in November 2016 to increase manufacturing of robot systems and logical components. Other major market players such as Bosch, Toshiba, Kuka, and Denso among others is also investing and developing robotics technology which thereby is fueling the market growth.

Key players:

The major participants of this market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Fanuc Corporation (Japan),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan) among others.

Industrial robotics Market:

The Industrial robotics can be segmented into types, applications and end-users. Types of Industrial robotics available in the market are Cartesian, SCARA, articulated, delta, 6-axis robots, redundant, dual-arm and parallel among others. Industrial robotics is providing various applications including material handling, welding, assembling, palletizing, and painting among others. End-user segment is categorized into automotive, electronics, Rubber & plastic, entertainment, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The continuous demand for industry robots is the major driver for the growth of Industrial robotics market. These robots are ideal for the situations where high output and no errors is required during task performance. The use of robots for industrial use can also increase workplace safety and production capacity as all functions will be perform by a mechanical and well-programmed machine system. Growing automation innovation in Asia-pacific region especially in Japan followed by China is supporting the huge

Regional Analysis of Industrial robotics Market:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Industrial robotics market with the largest market share. Japan is the leading market of Industrial robotics & countries such as China, and India is responsible for half of the market revenue and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2022 followed by Europe. Europe is the second highest market for Industrial robotics market as more than 50% of industries in Europe has implemented robotics technology in order to operate their activities. North America is also showing fruitful growth in Industrial robotics market in upcoming years.

