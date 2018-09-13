Wedding Catering

Nothing can quite compare to healthy, hearty, home-cooked meals.

The only problem is that finding the time to cook for one or a family is a problem for nearly everyone in this day and age.

Most of us would imagine that having lovely meals prepared and delivered to you would be the preserve of the super-rich. Brigid’s Catering is here to break through that boundary and let you know you CAN have healthy, comforting home-cooked food whenever you want to at a very reasonable cost. Brigid’s meals are delivered frozen and can be stored ready for when you need to heat and eat.

Browse through our menus and you will be delighted to see all your favourites there, from only R20 per portion. In Brigid’s kitchen, our aim is to make healthy home food affordable and as easy as possible, which is why delivery is FREE within 10km’s of kitchen or a R40 delivery fee. The minimum order for delivery is R300 or collect for FREE from our kitchen based at Parkhill Bowling Club, 50 Umhlanga Rocks Road, Durban North.

We also cater to special needs and diets when you order over 10 meals at a time – so if you need banting, low GI or low-fat meals, or meals suitable for weightlifters, Brigid’s Catering will plan your meals and bring you closer to your goals. Contact Brigid to discuss specific meal plans.

So – there’s nothing left to do now but browse through the menu, and decide what you want. Click on the order form to get started!

Private & Corporate Catering

Taking the whole concept further – Brigid will cater for your private or corporate function, and give you ideas to ensure you have delightful function. We also offer full turn key solution for wedding and event planning and management.

CORPORATE & PRIVATE CATERING

Brigid’s Catering is a level 4 BEE (100%) enterprise, which offers professional corporate and private catering for dinner parties, weddings, events, team buildings, board meetings and functions. Our hands on approach over the past 15 years has established ourselves as a service provider to some of the largest companies and smallest households in Durban.

We offer bespoke menu design, and a turnkey service, to assist busy executives, function planners and mom’s with a variety of services, from arranging small dinner parties, to arranging professional waitrons, extensive bar and cocktail services, décor, equipment hire to full function co-ordination and management

Our wide range of menus cater for anytime of the day, from business breakfasts, to lunchboxes for training, to conferences and full buffets. We take the responsibility and stress of hosting a conference or seminar by handling the menus, stock, cooking, serving and staff.

