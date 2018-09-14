Atrial Fibrillation Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 8.96 billion by 2023

According to Increasing research activities for development Crystal Market Research added Latest Research Report titled “Atrial Fibrillation Market” provides market standardization and key elements like Market size and growth rate.

Competitive Insights

The market includes various competitors prevailing across regions. The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Osypka AG.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Atrial Fibrillation Market was worth USD 3.43 billion in the year 2013 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% during the forecast period. The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to encounter a critical development over the figure time frame. Increasing predominance of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, mechanical headwaysand increment in inclination of catheter removal for cardiovascular arrhythmia treatment will drive the atrial fibrillation market over the forecast period. However, deficiency of talented experts and negative inclination towards pharmaceutical mediations (drugs) over AF treatment gadgets are relied upon to ruin the atrial fibrillation market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Access Devices

EP Mapping & Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

LAA Closure

Other Product Types

By Application:

Surgical

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

By End User:

Electrophysiology Labs

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of product type, the worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Access Devices, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, LAA Closure and Other Product Types. Cardiac Monitors section is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of valvular heart disease and high blood pressure. Moreover, rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population is likewise filling the development of the market.

Regional Insights

North America held a significant share of the atrial fibrillation market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness of the people towards to minimally invasive procedures and increase in disposable income especially among middle income group. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards the market, but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing in disposable income in the region.

Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Surgical, EP Ablation and Diagnostic on the basis of applications. EP Ablation section of the application segment is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period as it is generally utilized as surgical devices for the treatment of heart arrhythmias. Moreover, EP Ablation is mostly preferred when anticoagulant drugs and different meds cannot be regulated or endured by the patient. Hence, this section is expected to show significant growth of the atrial fibrillation market in the upcoming years.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Electrophysiology Labs, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center on the basis of end users. Hospital section of the end user segments is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increased applications of catheter ablation for curing atrial fibrillation. Moreover, increasing interest for minimally invasive procedures and better imaging is bringing about the makers putting resources into innovative work for presenting mechanically propelled catheter removal strategy. In addition, rising number of hospitals is utilizing a blend of both devices and medications to treat atrial fibrillation.

