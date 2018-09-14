Atrial Fibrillation Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 8.96 billion by 2023

According to Increasing research activities for development Crystal Market Research added Latest Research Report titled “Atrial Fibrillation Market” provides market standardization and key elements like Market size and growth rate.
Competitive Insights
The market includes various competitors prevailing across regions. The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Biosense Webster, Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, CardioFocus, Inc., AtriCure Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Osypka AG.
Industry Trend Outlook –
The Atrial Fibrillation Market was worth USD 3.43 billion in the year 2013 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.96 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% during the forecast period. The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to encounter a critical development over the figure time frame. Increasing predominance of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, mechanical headwaysand increment in inclination of catheter removal for cardiovascular arrhythmia treatment will drive the atrial fibrillation market over the forecast period. However, deficiency of talented experts and negative inclination towards pharmaceutical mediations (drugs) over AF treatment gadgets are relied upon to ruin the atrial fibrillation market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Access Devices
EP Mapping & Recording Systems
Cardiac Monitors
EP Ablation Catheters
EP Diagnostic Catheters
LAA Closure
Other Product Types
By Application:
Surgical
EP Ablation
Diagnostic
By End User:
Electrophysiology Labs
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Center
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
On the basis of product type, the worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Access Devices, EP Mapping & Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, EP Ablation Catheters, EP Diagnostic Catheters, LAA Closure and Other Product Types. Cardiac Monitors section is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of valvular heart disease and high blood pressure. Moreover, rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population is likewise filling the development of the market.
To get holistic SAMPLE of the report @
www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC11385
Regional Insights
North America held a significant share of the atrial fibrillation market in 2014 due to the increasing awareness of the people towards to minimally invasive procedures and increase in disposable income especially among middle income group. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards the market, but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to increasing in disposable income in the region.
Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Surgical, EP Ablation and Diagnostic on the basis of applications. EP Ablation section of the application segment is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period as it is generally utilized as surgical devices for the treatment of heart arrhythmias. Moreover, EP Ablation is mostly preferred when anticoagulant drugs and different meds cannot be regulated or endured by the patient. Hence, this section is expected to show significant growth of the atrial fibrillation market in the upcoming years.
Read Premium News from The Release wire of Home-Automation-System-Market – at:
http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/home-automation-system-market-by-top-manufacturers-in-industry-2018-1029120.htm
Major Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.2.2. Primary Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Key Highlights
3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Share Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
4. Market Analysis by Regions
….CONTINUED FOR TOC
End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
The worldwide atrial fibrillation market is segmented into Electrophysiology Labs, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center on the basis of end users. Hospital section of the end user segments is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period owing to the increased applications of catheter ablation for curing atrial fibrillation. Moreover, increasing interest for minimally invasive procedures and better imaging is bringing about the makers putting resources into innovative work for presenting mechanically propelled catheter removal strategy. In addition, rising number of hospitals is utilizing a blend of both devices and medications to treat atrial fibrillation.
List of Tables
Table 1.Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Product Type ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 2.Access Devices Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 3.EP Mapping & Recording Systems Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 4.Cardiac Monitors Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 5.EP Ablation Catheters Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 6.LAA Closure Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 7.Other Product Types Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 8.Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Application ($Million), 2014-2023
Table 9.Surgical Market, By Region ($Million), 2014-2023
Place a Purchase Order Please Click On – www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/HC11385
About Crystal Market Research:
Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.
Contact Us:
Judy S,
304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,
Las Vegas NV 89107,
United States
Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282
Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com