China ICS Market Expanding To Reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2025

The China ICS market is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The factors such as an implementation of smart solutions& rising investments in the multiple industries and technological advancement in the ICS are driving the growth of the industrial control system market in China. China ICS market segmentation has been carried out on the basis of a control system, applications, end users, and geography. Industrial security in China is one of the top priority which is thus the largest application segment of the ICS market of China, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. China ICS market is majorly driven by the tier-1 cities with a market share of 56.7% in 2017. Moreover, the China government plan to establish megacities and migrate the larger population to these cities is also giving immense opportunities for the ICS market to flourish in China.

Browse Full Report:

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, China ICS Market can be segmented as follows:

By Types of Control System

• Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Supervisory control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

By Applications

• Industrial Security

• Process Controlling

• Others (Supervision, etc.)

By End-Users

• Energy and Mining Sector

• Transportation and Logistics Sector

• Manufacturing Industry

• Electric and Electronic Industry

• Aviation Industry

• Others

By Region

• Tier-1 Cities {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Tier-2 Cities {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Tier-3 Cities {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

“China ICS Market Outlook 2025” contains a detailed overview of the China ICS market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, a market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by types of a control system, applications, and end users.

Download Exclusive Sample Report:

Further, for the in-depth analysis, China ICS Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such asABB, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, Cisco, Symantec, Fortinet, Kaspersky, IBM, Booz Allen Hamilton, Citrix Systems, Brocade Communication Systems, Computer Science, EMC, F-Secure, L-3, Trend Micro,etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the China ICS market trends along with market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key questions answered in this China Industrial Control System (ICS) Report

• What is the China ICS Market Size by 2025 and what would be the expected growth rate of the industry?

• What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2016-17 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

• What are the ICS market trends?

• What are the factors which are driving this industry?

• What are the major barriers to ICS industry growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this industry space?

• What are the industry opportunities for the existing and entry level players?

• What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?