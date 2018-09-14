Chronic Drooling Treatment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017-2025

Chronic drooling is involuntary release of saliva from the mouth. Drooling can take place due to different medical conditions that lead to impairment of neuromuscular control of muscles around the mouth. These medical conditions weaken the muscles in and around the mouth, which increases salivation. An example of neuromuscular loss of control is cerebral palsy, wherein the oral neuromuscular control is affected. This leads to involuntary drooling. Some other prominent medical conditions that may result in drooling are autism, ALS, Down syndrome, stroke, and Parkinson’s disease. Drooling is common in infants due to undeveloped muscular control. Drooling is medically of two types: ptyalism and sialorrhea. A few prominent causes of drooling include strep throat, infectious mononucleosis, sinus infections, and peritonsillar abscess formation. The treatment of patients suffering from drooling can be successfully carried out in health care centers by a physical therapist, pediatric dentist, otolaryngologist, and speech pathologist. The treatment for drooling comprises medical management for correcting the oral motor dysfunction and assisting in decreasing the volume of salivary gland secretion.

The oral motor training for chronic drooling aims at restoring excessive drooling in patients suffering from cerebral palsy, it also including lack of muscle quality affecting position of the head and in patients suffering from oral dysfunction effects the of swallowing. During the oral motor training, different exercises are used in an attempt to restore muscle quality; help stabilize head and body position of the patient to increase the stability of the jaw; help increase the oral sensation; and support swallowing. This oral motor training therapy is generally implemented by an occupational therapist, physical therapist, and speech pathologist. Behavioral therapy is used to treat patients suffering from excessive drooling by increasing the swallowing efficiency of the patient and increasing awareness about mouth and its functions.

Medication can be employed for the treatment of chronic drooling. It includes use of anticholinergics, which act as inhibitors at muscarinic receptors. This, in turn, reduces drooling. The secondary effect of the drug leads to limiting the treatment. Secondary effects of the treatment include restlessness and sedation. The first liquid medication for the treatment of drooling approved by the FDA was Cuvposa, which was introduced in the U.S. market in April 2011. In some cases, surgery can be performed to reduce the saliva secretion by re-routing the salivary glands or relocating them in such a way that saliva is released at the back end of the mouth. This makes it easier for the patient to swallow.

The global chronic drooling treatment market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of patients suffering from some form of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic drooling in children, and growing awareness in developing economies are anticipated to drive the global chronic drooling treatment market during the forecast period. On the other hand, lack of precise therapy or treatment type, lack of proper health care facilities in smaller economies, and adverse side-effects associated with certain medications are restraining the global chronic drooling treatment market.

Geographically, the global chronic drooling treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global chronic drooling treatment market during the forecast period, due of better access to health care facilities, higher awareness about chronic drooling, high number of screening procedures, and presence of leading drug manufacturers in the region.

North America was closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for chronic drooling treatment, largely due to increasing health care expenditure, increasing population, and growing awareness in the region.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the chronic drooling treatment market, due to increased health care expenditure by governments, risen awareness regarding chronic drooling, and increased public–private partnerships to promote research and development activities for treatment of chronic drooling in the region.

Major players operating in the global chronic drooling treatment market include Shionogi Inc., Ipsen Group, Orient Pharma Co., and Proveca.

