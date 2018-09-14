CRD Release 20180822 is Now Available

August 22, 2018 6:47:38 PM – ChristianSteven Software is proud to announce the release of CRD Version 7.8 Build 20180822, a complete solution for scheduling and automating reports. Now it allows you to send a Crystal Report using a SharePoint URL.

More enhancements and software fixes included in CRD Version 7.8 Build 20180822

Enhancements:

– Ability to send a report (uploaded to SharePoint) as a URL in an email destination

– New CutePDF rendering option for PDF output

– Visibility to see Snapshot limit

Issues Resolved

– Print destination now works as expected

– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes included in this release

You can find more information about CRD Crystal Reports Scheduler and download the latest release at https://go.christiansteven.com/crystal-reports-scheduler-crystal-reports-automation-crd

The next release of CRD is scheduled for September 2018.