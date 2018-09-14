Dairy Feed Supplement Exporters

Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd is the leading prime Dairy Feed Supplement Exporters in Hyderabad. Protein, vitamin, and mineral ingredients in Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd helps to enhance overall herd needs at various times during production cycle. These supplements are designed to provide supplemental energy, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are required to maintain proper body condition, milk production and to enhance reproductive performance and forage utilization.

Dairy Feed Supplement -Karyolact :
This supplement is produced by mixing both herbal and enzymatic feed additives to improve digestibility of the complex feed. We are proud to introduce the best solution in order to achieve goal which is manufactured by our technology partners Karyotica Biologicals, Hyderabad. The outcome of such intensive research is Karyolact, which is high-quality water soluble multi-activity feed enzyme formulated specifically for cattle. Karyolact contains mixture of cellulose, hemicelluloses, xylanase, alpha-amylase, mannanase and phytase. Enzymes which have a wide pH range, excellent water solubility, long term stability and high level of enzyme activity enables Karyolact to be successfully effective under wide range of conditions around the world.

