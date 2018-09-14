Global DC Drives Market Latest Report for the Forecast Period, 2016-2024

DC drives are types of electric devices that are primarily used in DC motors to regulate its speed, direction, horsepower, and torque by monitoring the input ampere or voltage or both. DC drivers control the speed in DC motors, field current, and the motor flux. DC drives are used in motors because these motors consume a large amount of energy that is provided to the industries and thus add to the operational costs of the businesses. Using DC drives helps in keeping energy consumption in check and thus cutting down the operational costs. Italso helps in increasing the service time of the motors.

A variety of industrial systems use DC drives for obtaining precise machinery control. Among the end-users of the DC drives, the oil and gas sector is on the forefront. These DC drivers are utilized to monitor the speed of compressors and pumps that are used in the oil and gas industry. Some other prominent end-user sectors are mining, power generation, wastewater, metals, textiles, conveyers, and automotive industries. It is expected that water and wastewater sector will also lend a significant hand in boosting the global DC drives market because of the fast growing urbanization in developing economies around the world.

The global DC drives market is highly competitive and is divided with the existence of large automation corporates and high amount of smaller companies. The market is expected to be on the rise because of the increased industrialization around the globe.

DC drive is an electric device used to control speed, direction, torque, and horsepower of a DC motor. It is a variable frequency drive that consists of separate armature and field circuits. The speed in DC motors is proportional to the armature voltage and inversely proportional to the motor flux; therefore, an increase or decrease in the applied voltage varies the speed of the motor. The field current can be decreased if speed larger than the base speed is desired. The motor flux can be decreased by lowering the current. Decreasing the electric field current also reduces the armature counter electromotive force. A larger armature current flows if there are smaller counter electromotive forces. The armature current increases the motor speed through the rise in the motor torque. DC drives are suitable for variable-speed machines and are generally simpler to use as compared to AC drives. DC drives are also less complicated due to single power conversion and less expensive for comparable horsepower ratings. The DC drive technology is efficient, dependable, and comparatively easy to use and implement. Hence, it is used to lower operational costs and increase the shelf life of electric equipment.

Key players operating in the belt drive market are Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Crompton Greaves Limited, Toshiba International Corporation Ltd., Danfoss Group, Parker Hannifin Co., American Electric Technologies Inc., GE Power Conversion, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.