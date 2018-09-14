Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

14 September 2018: Given the wealth of potential targets to overcome tumor-induced immune suppression, many novel active immunotherapies are in clinical development across a range of solid tumor types. The most advanced in development are checkpoint inhibitors. These checkpoint inhibitors have dramatically altered the natural history of hard-to-treat cancers by producing substantial clinical benefits for certain tumor types and patients. Some of these checkpoints are called PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4 receptors. They work by activating the body’s immune system against antigens expressed on tumor cells. Drugs that target these checkpoints hold great promise and have generated a tremendous interest in further developing and exploring these strategies across the oncology disease spectrum.

According to the report “Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022”, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of commercialized immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.