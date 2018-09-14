Output Factory for InDesign Now Can Use Contents of Anchored Text Frames

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.9, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory helps users automate printing and exporting from InDesign by offering batch processing, single page export, layer versioning, variable file names, custom scripts and more. The new version lets users insert the contents of anchored text frames into the variable names of output files by assigning a script label to the text boxes in InDesign document.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.9, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, publishers, and prepress houses worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version extends the functionality of the script label feature which gives users an easy way to insert text from specific frames in InDesign document directly into variable output file names. The update enables users to harness the contents of so called anchored text frames which are anchored to an insertion point in the text flow. In previous versions only regular text boxes were supported.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Export every n pages as a single PDF file

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

-Create PDF security presets

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.