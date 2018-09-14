Production from scratch till end of “Oppo F5 Selfie Expert” with Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali completed by Middle East Media Production

September 2018 – Middle East Media Production FZ LLC is one of the leading line production company based in Mumbai with also having offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With the vast base of experience and erudite professionals with us create develop and manage diverse corporate communication with the production houses and our clients for all their pre and post line production needs.

Our latest commercial which we shot in Dubai is with one of the most popular mobile brand – Oppo F5. The commercial we shot for Pakistan TVC with the famous cricketer Hasan Ali for the handset Oppo F5 Selfie Expert. The entire project was pulled out perfectly in Dubai Stadium with the best of the gear and team.

Our Diverse service offerings, and affordable rates and the best of the crew and resources made this commercial a huge success. With multiple vendors and lighting gears that we took from Light N Light were from recce till execution everything fall perfect in place. We’re actually one stop solution for all your production needs.

It is Chinese smartphone brand Oppo, is recently launched with a new series in their kitty – OPPO F5 SELFIE EXPERT, we hit the shoot. Middle East Media Production – a line production company in UAE got this opportunity to shoot this commercial for Pakistan TVC. It has captured a lot of hearts and the confidence of millions of young people who are prone to taking selfies. While shooting it was a great fun with the whole team of the production house and the crew from the lighting agency and more.

Details of the campaign/commercial –

PRODUCTION DATE – DECEMBER 2017

DIRECTOR – NITISH SHARMA

DOP – ARTUR ZURAWSKI

AGENCY – PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

PRODUCER – VISHAL SHETTY

LINE PRODUCTION COMPANY – MIDDLE EAST MEDIA PRODUCTION

LINE PRODUCER – ARPAN FERNANDES

About Middle East Media Production:

MIDDLE EAST MEDIA FZ LLC has been formed with a single-point mission to emerge as one of the strongest providers of production-related services, in all of the Middle East and GCC countries, evolving its Abu Dhabi and Dubai office as the operational nucleus. They are capitalising on the excellent infrastructural advantage, providing high-quality services with a determined purpose of achieving customer satisfaction thereby setting newer standards of quality and after sales services, with the help of its immensely resourceful, talented and dedicated personnel, who have pledged their commitment of the highest level of excellence and innovation.