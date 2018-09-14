Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Radiation-Hardened Electronics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market are Xilinx, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Intersil Corporation, Linear Technology Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Microsemi Corp., Microelectronics NV, Honeywell Aerospace and Texas Instruments, Inc.

According to report the global radiation-hardened electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1274v

Most of the semiconductor components are susceptible to radiation damage .Radiation hardening is the act of making electronic components and systems resistant to damage caused by ionizing radiation. Extensive testing and development is required in producing a microelectronic chip which is radiation tolerant, radiation hardened electronic chips lag behind in new developments. Radiation tolerant components are employed in satellite system power supply, switching regulators, and microprocessors in military and space applications.

Expenditure in intelligence and surveillance is one of the primary factor driving the growth of the radiation hardened electronics market. Additionally, increased use of satellites for application such as geographic imaging and missile targeting will lead to an increased adoption of radiation-hardened electronics. Another factor boosting the market for radiation –hardened electronics is increasing demand for transistors, diodes and MOSFETS in various space applications. Moreover, increasing in number of space missions is having positive impact on the growth of the market. However, manufacturing and design challenges and challenge to create actual test environment are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Also, high cost involved in developing and testing radiation-hardened electronics market restrain the market growth. Due to high military and government expenditure the U. S. will be the major contributor throughout the forecast period. On the other side, growing research and development activities at various space stations and military applications are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, space application is leading the radiation-hardened electronics market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report on global radiation-hardened electronics market covers segments such as manufacturing technique, component and application. The manufacturing technique segments include radiation hardening by design (RHBD) and radiation hardening by process (RHBP). On the basis of component the global radiation-hardened electronics market is categorized into ASIC, power management, logic, FPGA and memory. Furthermore, on the basis of application the radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented as aerospace & defense, space (satellite) and nuclear power plant.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1274

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiation-hardened electronics market such as, Xilinx, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Intersil Corporation, Linear Technology Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Microsemi Corp., Microelectronics NV, Honeywell Aerospace and Texas Instruments, Inc.

Report Highlights

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the radiation-hardened electronics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the radiation-hardened electronics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-radiation-hardened-electronics-market