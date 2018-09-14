Spirometer Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2025

Spirometer is an apparatus to measure the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by lungs. It measures ventilation and air movement. The test of measuring the breath with help of spirometer is called spirometry. The record of movement generated is called as spirogram. A specialist can detect abnormal pattern of ventilation from a spirogram. The pattern of the spirogram can be obstructive or restrictive depending upon the lung condition. Spirometers are used in conducting pulmonary function tests. These are also used in diagnosis of conditions such as COPD, asthma, restrictive lung diseases, cystic fibrosis, and other disorders that can affect lungs. The test is considered safe and straightforward.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spirometer-market.html

The global spirometer market is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of lung diseases, surge in geriatric population, increase in risk of pneumonia in children are the major factors likely to contribute to the growth of the global spirometer market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, about 65 million people have severe to moderate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Hence, rise in prevalence of such diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2017 to 2025. Increase in awareness about early diagnosis of respiratory diseases in several developed countries and prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle such as smoking are anticipated to drive the global market. Furthermore, continuous exposure to asbestos, technologically advanced products such as wireless spirometers, development of personal use spirometers, and user-friendliness are the factors expected to propel the global spirometer market during the forecast period. Lower adoption rate of the devices in certain developing countries can restrain the global spirometer market during the forecast period.

The global spirometer market can be segmented based on product type, method of measurement, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into table top spirometer and handheld spirometer. The handheld spirometer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period as it handheld spirometers are user-friendly, compact, and portable. Based on method of measurement, the global spirometer market can be divided into pressure transducers, ultrasonic, and water gauge. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory centers, and home care settings. The home care settings segment is expected to expand at significant rate due to compactness and portability with high end technology of the instrument.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39152

The spirometer market is projected to expand at a steady growth rate across regions. Geographically, the global spirometer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global spirometer market in terms of revenue and volume, followed by Europe. Growth of the market in North America is attributed to rise in awareness among people about respiratory disease, technological advancements, and prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth due to factors such as new technology, rise in disposable income, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle such chewing tobacco, and increase in population.

Major players operating in the global spirometer market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and penetration of products in emerging market to maintain a significant position in the market. Key players operating in the global market are Advanced Medical Engineering, Benson Medical Instruments, Bionet America, Inc., COSMED srl, and Medikro Oy, among others.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39152

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/