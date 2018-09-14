VR Gambling Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Trend, Forecast And Analysis Report

14 September 2018: Virtual reality (VR) gambling is a three-dimensional simulation of online gambling, which provides customers with immersive and interactive experiences.

Analysts forecast the global VR gambling market to generate a revenue of more than USD 400 million by 2022.

To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global VR Gambling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

888 Holdings

GVC Holdings

Kindred Group

Paddy Power Betfair

William Hill

Market driver

Increase in e-sports betting

Market challenge

High cost of VR headsets

Market trend

VR as a cure for gambling addiction

