Wound debridement is a process of removal of contaminated, dead tissue along with foreign substance from a wound. Wound debridement products are employed to reduce various types of toxins, microbes, and other foreign material that hinders healing of the wound.

Global Wound Debridement Products market value is projected to grow at CAGR of 6.9% to reach a market value of 805.5 million by 2023.

The major drivers that are influencing Wound debridement market are raising occurrence of hard and heal wounds, augmenting geriatric population, raise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of debridement products and techniques and growth in patients population are boosting up the market. Additionally, higher demand for enhanced healthcare, improved reimbursement policy, high healthcare expenses and cost efficiency are the minor factors driving the market.

The restraining factor that is limiting the growth of the market is economic downturn.

The Wound Debridement Products Market is partitioned according to method of debridement and type of wound. With respect to method of debridement the market is sectioned into selective methods and non-selective methods. With respect to type of wound, the market can be sectioned into burn wounds, acute wounds, and chronic wounds. Acute wounds are further sub-divided into traumatic wounds, abrasions, surgical wounds, necrotizing fasciitis, lacerations, contusions and toxic epidermal necrolysis. Burn wounds are further sub-divided into chemical burns, flash burns, electrical burns, radiation burns and thermal burns. Chronic wounds are further sub-divided into venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

Geographically, the Wound debridement market is sectioned into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the market and is tailed by Europe due to product innovation, increasing occurrence of diabetes cases, increasing healthcare spending and augmenting geriatric population in this region. Asia is projected to show high growth rate in the market over the forecast period.

Prominent players in Wound debridement market are Coloplast A/S, ArthroCare Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, and Misonix, Inc. Other players in the market include MediWound Ltd, Derma Sciences, Inc., PuriCore plc and Smith & Nephew Plc.

