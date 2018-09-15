Attend nursing conference

Health and Wellness
0

Lexis pleases to extend its welcomes to World Nurse Education and Research Summit during April 10-11, 2019, at world’s favorite location in Rome, Italy. Our event is mainly focused on “Current trends and innovations in Nursing” from nurses and other healthcare professionals who want to share research studies, advice on nursing education, practices and behaviors, and anything pertinent to managed care in nursing.

For Conference Highlights and Abstract Submission: https://www.lexisconferences.com/nursingeducation

Related Posts

How Hypnotherapy Plays a Big Role in Weight-Loss Treatment

Herbal Supplements Market Research, Size, Share, Trend, Growth and Top Key Players Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Duodenoscopes Market 2018; Booming CAGR of 6.83% | with Foremost Players by 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *