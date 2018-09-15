China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2018 – Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers

China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is anticipated to grow over US$ 11 Billion by 2025 with an impressive double-digit growth rate in the forecast period 2018 – 2025.The market is driven by number of factors such as rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, public health awareness, demand of tests in rural areas stimulated by the healthcare reform plan, increasing demand from the middle class for high-end products and an increase in the number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories.

China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassay

Molecular Testing

SMBG

Point of Care Testing (POCT)

Hematology

Coagulation

Microbiology

Genetic Testing

Infectious Diagnostics

Histology and Cytology

Presents an in-depth assessment of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) in China. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the China in vitro diagnostics market segmentation by 11 applications and illustrative forecast to 2025.A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of China in vitro diagnostics by application, end-user and company share by revenue.

The report also includes assessment of in vitro diagnostics regulation in China. Key trends in terms of partnerships and recent developments are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities of the China in vitro diagnostics market.

Market Segmentation by Application and Analysis (2012 – 2025)

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen

Cepheid

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Da An Gene Co. Ltd

Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @

