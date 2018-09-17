100 NGO kids perform Maha Aarti at Viviana Mall

● Kids from Signal Shala and Aarambh performed Maha Aarti at Viviana Mall

● The proceeds received in the form of stationery to be donated to Signal Shala, India’s first ever registered Signal school for the less fortunate children who sell knick-knack at the signal and Aarambh

Mumbai, 17th September 2018: Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ reverberated as 100 children from Signal Shala and Aarambh recently joined to perform Maha Aarti at Viviana Mall. Adored and worshipped, Ganesh is cherished among the children and it was a delight to watch the children sing Aarti for their beloved ‘Bappa’. As the kids sang Aarti the present crowd joined the kids and sang in sync with them.

Keeping with the festive spirit of Ganesh Chathurthi, as a part of Vision Viviana, Viviana Mall has launched a unique program ‘#GiftKnowledge’. Marking its 6th year, the community Ganesha installed at the Mall is inviting devotees to donate stationery material instead of the traditional sweets and other offerings.

The offerings in form of bags, pencils, erasers, books, and other forms of stationery are collected during the entire festive period of 7 days and will in turn be handed over to Signal Shala, India’s first ever signal school for the underprivileged, that operates out of a shipping container under Teen Haat Signal flyover in Thane for children who earlier used to sell knick-knacks or beg at the traffic signal and Aarambh. The Mall authorities along with the retail outlets which are present in the mall have already contributed a considerable amount of stationery for the cause.

Commenting on the sidelines of the event, Ms. Rima Pradhan, Sr VP-Marketing, Viviana Mall said, “Continuous efforts towards bringing in a societal change along with our customer-centric initiatives have transformed us into a place which offers a lot more than just shopping. At Viviana Mall, our diligence towards being a part of the social change has led us to forming of such powerful partnerships. We urge our customers to contribute to the #GiftKnowledge initiative, which will help in bringing about a change to the lives of these kids.”