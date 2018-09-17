High Performance Computing Market is Expected to Reach USD 50.50 billion by 2023 According to New Research Report

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on High Performance Computing Market to their suite of offerings. The data generated from enterprises is gaining pace and therefore it requires a high amount of mathematical calculation and computational capabilities to deduce business decisions. High-performance computing was earlier used for training and simulation, navigation systems, and mostly in defense and aerospace. This scenario has seen a change in the recent times as there is a huge demand from the industrial and government vertical. These sectors are using the data to churn out specific insights helpful for their organizations. The high-performance computing technology is emerging prominently in government initiatives for national defense and security requirements. High performance computing (HPC) is proving beneficial for development and design of advanced vehicles, weapons, high-resolution image processing, satellite mapping, and cryptographic analysis. This is one of the reasons that is encouraging government authorities to invest in high-performance computing.

For Free Sample Copy, click here: https://www.excellreports.com/request-for-sample/?id=22412

As the quantity of data increases, the computational requirement also increases, requiring a large processor capability, cooling solutions, RAM management, and storage. In short, there is a requirement for supercomputers in parallel computing. The high-performance computing can also be termed as the combination of computer architecture, programs, and electronics, algorithms, and application software to solve high-level business quotations. High-performance computing works on a network or a series of central processing units that are itself bound by hundreds and thousands of computational cores. These cores are capable of executing a number of high-performance software and programs. A supercomputer, in general, can carry up to over 100,000 cores. Due to the need for complex application management, billions and trillions data bits are processed every second.

The global high-performance computing market on the basis of component is segmented into server, storage, networking devices, and software. All of the components have an equal contribution towards high-performance computing. The servers and networking components are essential to determine the workload capacity, process distribution, and IP connectivity. Software is essential to provide a feasible, faster, and reliable work interface.

The global high-performance computing market had been valued at USD 31.20 billion in the year 2017, which is expected to reach USD 50.50 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~8.35% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of high-performance computing market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Oracle Corporation, Dell, Inc. and Hitachi Ltd (Hitachi Data Systems, Inc.).

To view the table of contents and know more details please visit: https://www.excellreports.com/product/technology-media-telecommunications/global-high-performance-computing-market-trends-forecast-2017-2023/

Global High-Performance Computing Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global high-performance computing market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

• Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for high-performance computing were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: Component, Deployment, and Verticals

• The unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized, and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified and then with historical figures, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trends are identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Key Findings

• The global high-performance computing market is expected to reach USD 50.50 Billion by 2023.

• By component, server in high-performance computing accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~8.12% CAGR during the forecast period.

• By deployment, on-premise sub-segment holds the largest market, growing with approximately 7.46% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global high-performance computing market followed by Europe, while Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show positive growth in the high-performance computing market.

Regional and Country Analysis of High Performance Computing Market Estimation and Forecast

Global high-performance computing market, by region, was led by North America in 2017. The technological advancements, and developing supercomputing facilities are expected to drive the market in North America in the coming years. The US is leading the market whereas Canada is expected to witness a high growth rate in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market for high-performance computing due to increasing adoption of HPC for weather forecasting and research activities. However, the rest of the world is growing with a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.excellreports.com/inquire-for-discount/?id=13905

About Us:

Excell reports is one of the leading distributors of Market Intelligence reports produced by premium publishers. Being a one stop solution for research requirements, our Market Intelligence reports help our clients to keep abreast of thousands of industries all-round the globe. A better understanding of the predicted market conditions, a clear picture of supply and source industries allows our clients to closely monitor competitor activities. Our large database of more than 50,000 quality driven reports from over 40+ leading publisher ensures that your market research requirements are sufficed.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Shinde

Excel Reports

9701 Wilshire Boulevard 10th Floor

Beverly Hills,

California 90212

Tel – +18448939235

Email- sales@excellreports.com