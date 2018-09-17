Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2018 – GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina

The Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is expected to reach more than USD 4 Billion across the 15 major markets (15MM) by the year end of 2021.

Long-term Growth Projection:

More than 2.5 Million tests will be conducted by the 11 major NIPT test by the year end of 2021.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market size was valued at nearly USD 1 Billion in 2016 and market is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during 2017-2021.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). With increased patient access to NIPT test, the NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of NIPT test market.

NIPT Test Market: Test-wise Outlook

Natera Panorama test will lead the NIPT test market with the market share of more than 25% by the year end of 2021. MaterniT21 Plus and Bambini test have shown its potential to become 2nd and 3rd popular NIPT test. Harmony test is the fourth leading test in the NIPT test market. NIFTY and Verifi test hold the fifth and sixth highest share of the NIPT test market.

Other emerging tests such as Prena, IONA, VisibiliT, Veracity and informaseq NIPT test which is likely to affect the market share during the forecast period.

NIPT Test Market: Country-wise Outlook:

United States is the most attractive market with market share of more than 50% in 2016. China will be the second largest market for NIPT test which is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2021. United Kingdom is expected to be third largest NIPT test market being followed by Germany by the end of the forecasted period.

This is the 3rd edition report on NIPT Test Market by DPI Research. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry, validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, country wise actual and potential market, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and competitive landscape. The report also covers market growth drivers, challenges, current and upcoming trends of the NIPT test market

Key market players include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Beijing Genomics Institute, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING (NIPT) MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: By Test Type

MaterniT21 PLUS

Harmony

NIFTY

Verifi

Panorama

PrenaTest

BambniTest

informaSeq

VisibiliT

Veracity

IONA Test

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market : By Country

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Switzerland

Sweden

Belgium

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Brazil

