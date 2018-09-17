Senior Helpers New City Trains Caregivers for Quality Senior Care

The Senior Helpers serves as a premier source of dependable senior care. The company’s caregivers go through rigorous training that enables them to deliver the necessary assistance elderly clients need.

[NEW YORK, 09/17/2018] – Seniors deserve excellent care as they age. The Senior Helpers New City provides high-quality senior care to older adults with its trained caregivers. The senior home care serving Blauvelt and surrounding areas delivers the programs and services that the elderly deserve.

“Our expertly-trained caregivers are equipped with the knowledge and experience needed to give your loved ones the care they need,” the company shares.

Providing the Necessary Help

When it comes to quality senior home care, the Senior Helpers New City is a name to trust. The company makes sure its certified and experienced caregivers go through intensive training. It assures families that its caregivers can look after the needs of their aging loved ones.

“We understand that, sometimes, you need to take a break from caring for your aging loved one to have time to take care of yourself, too. We are here to help,” the senior home care shares.

Quality Senior Care Programs

Brian Donohue, who worked in the financial services sector, owns and operates the Senior Helpers New City. Donohue looked after his ailing parents who needed round-the-clock care. His personal experience drove him in acknowledging the value of and need for kind and dependable caregivers.

Seniors can receive the necessary care they need from the Senior Helpers New City. The nonmedical senior care provider offers a customized care plan for Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. The company recognizes the changing needs and varying symptoms that these diseases entail.

The company also offers Wellness Watch, a program for seniors who do not need full-time at-home care. The caregivers can visit older adults on a periodic basis. They do this to check the senior’s overall wellness. They then update the family members about any development.

About Senior Helpers

The Senior Helpers remains focused on providing quality senior in-home care for older adults. The company offers excellent services and programs that fulfill the needs of seniors. The topnotch senior home care made its services available to help family members, as well.

To find out more about its services, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/rockland-southorangecounties-ny today.