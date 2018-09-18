Directed Energy Weapon Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Business
0

Global Directed Energy Weapon Market Research Report Information by Platform (Airborne, Ground-based, and Naval), by Type (Lethal Weapons, and Non-Lethal Weapons), Applications (Military and Homeland Security), and by Region – Global Forecast Till 2023.

Market Scenario

Directed energy weapon emits highly focused energy, and consists of laser, microwave, and particle beams to destroy the target. These weapons have widespread applications such as anti-personnel weapon systems and missile defense systems. Directed energy weapons are utilized to defend against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear emergencies so that national security can be preserved. The rise in popularity of high quality, integrated, precise, and cost-effective energy weapons by the defense forces is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in operating performance of the directed energy weapon market, such as high development cost of the weapons and susceptibility to degradation by external environment.

Get Report Sample : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3203

Directed energy weapons offer a variety of advantages, such as precision, low cost per shot, and scalable effects that will be helpful across the entire spectrum of combat operations over conventional kinetic weapons. The factors responsible for the growth of directed energy weapon market are the high demand for lethal weapons, increased investment in defense, and increasing demand for laser weapons across the world. The high growth of directed energy weapon in defense application will ensures the disruptive change of warfare tactics in military. This has consequently resulted in increased R&D expenditure for the development of directed energy weapons.

The directed energy weapon market is segmented based on platform, type, application, and region. On the basis of platform, airborne is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to changing geo-political dynamics. On the basis of type, lethal weapons are expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of application, military applications are expected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high research and development investment, particularly in lethal weapons, is one of the key factors expected to propel the growth of the directed energy weapons market. For instance, Lockheed Martin had developed high power laser weapon systems for the U.S. navy for intelligence, surveillance, & reconnaissance and counter-unmanned aerial system capabilities. Similarly, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Rheinmetall developed directed energy systems for the U.S. Air Force and Bundeswehr, respectively.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American region is expected to dominate the market in future due to technology advancements in warfare platforms and increasing defense budgets. A majority of the companies operating in the directed energy weapons market are based in the U.S. Europe is second to the North America directed energy weapon market due to rise in the military spending in countries, such as Ukraine. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in directed energy weapon market due to increasing terrorism incidences and border threats. Thus, the global directed energy weapon market is estimated to witness an approximately 26% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global directed energy weapon market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S), Raytheon Company (U.S), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S), Boeing Company (U.S), BAE Systems PLC (U.K), Textron Inc. (U.S.), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), and Quinetiq Group PLC. (U.S.).

Browse Full Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/directed-energy-weapon-market-3203

Related Posts

A study on the global multiplex biomarker imaging market has been conducted by Research Report Insights during the assessment period (2017-2027). The study reveals the value forecast of the market and highlights factors influencing the growth of the market. In terms of revenues, the market will expand from approximately US$ 271 Mn in 2017 to over US$ 840 Mn by the end of 2027, riding on healthy double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114982/Multiplex-Biomarker-Imaging-Market Market Forecasts Based on Segments Based on imaging techniques, end-user, component type and applications, the market has been segmented. With valuation worth US$ 200 Mn in 2017 year, the instrument segment poised to secure a valuation of over US$ 130 by the end of 2027, reflecting expansion at double-digit CAGR during the assessment period. The software segment is projected to be valued over US$ 40 Mn in 2017, is estimated to secure a valuation over US$ 130 Mn by 2027-end, riding on an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period. An estimated valuation over US$ 175 Mn secured by IHC Assay segment in 2017, is slated to hold a value of more than US$ 555 Mn by the end of assessment period, while reflecting value CAGR of 12%. The FISH assay segment is projected to witness valuation nearly US$ 180 Mn by 2027-end, raised from valuation nearly US$ 60 Mn in 2017, exhibiting expansion at significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The research segment is projected to secure value of nearly US$ 240 Mn in 2017, will reflect 12% CAGR during the assessment period to reach valuation over US$ 740 Mn by 2027-end. The translational laboratories segment is projected to hold a value worth US$ 4 Mn in 2017, is poised to reach a value of nearly US$ 420 Mn at the end of 2027, reflecting an impressive value CAGR over the forecast period. Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114982/Multiplex-Biomarker-Imaging-Market Geographical Segmentation The study projects analysis of the market based on key region that include Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. According to the report, multiplex biomarker imaging market in North America is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027, exhibiting expansion at impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period. Whereas the market in Western Europe is poised to hold valuation of nearly US$ 210 Mn by the end of assessment period, reflecting a double-digit value CAGR through 2027. Vendor Insights The report has also profiled some leading market players that are operating in the market and are responsible for expansion of the market such as ToposNomos Ltd, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Aushon BioSystems Ltd., MicroConstants, Inc., Abcam plc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., and Bio-rad Laboratories Inc. Some prominent players are concentrating on merging and acquisition to increase sales. Other players are focusing on targeting technologically improved emerging countries such as Asia Pacific region with availability of skilled labour and sufficient capital base. Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114982/Multiplex-Biomarker-Imaging-Market

Survey: Vitamin Ingredients Market Growth Prediction Up to 2025

Polypropylene Market 2026: Key Players – LyondellBasell, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, BASF AG, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), Braskem, China Petroleum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *