FGD Gypsum Market Observe Substantial Growth By 2017-2025

FGD Gypsum is a synthetic product produced at electric power plants from flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems. In this process, sulfur is removed from combustion gases using scrubbers. Scrubbers are the substances used in chemical reactions to produce other substances. Scrubbers used for the production of FGD gypsum uses limestone or lime reagents. The process of manufacturing FGD Gypsum is eco-friendly and provides ecologically sound and sustainable source of pure gypsum.

FGD gypsum finds its applications in various segments including glass making, water treatment, cement production, mining applications, highway construction, gypsum panel products, and agriculture. In agriculture, FGD gypsum can be used as soil amendment in various hydrogeological and soil conditions. It is used for water infiltration and storage and as a nutrition source for crops. Furthermore, it can be used as a conditioner that enhances physical properties of soil. Furthermore, it helps to reduce sediment and nutrient movement to surface water. It provides an effective method of industrial material recycling and soil conservation, and hence is supported by various governments around the world.

In the construction industry, FGD gypsum is used for the manufacturing of plaster of Paris, cement, and wallboard. The increasing demand for these applications are expected to boost the global market of FGD gypsum. Furthermore, FGD gypsum is recyclable and is used by the prominent manufacturers. Plaster of Paris is used for creating sculptures, structures, and decorative panels. Its demand is expected to grow, further fuelling the demand for FGD gypsum. FGD gypsum is also used in the mining industry for the applications such as subsidence control in underground mines, alkaline amendment to neutralize acid-producing rock, as a barrier to acid mine drainage formation, and as an encapsulation or neutralization of acid-producing materials

FGD gypsum is used in various industries such as agriculture and construction based upon its usage. In terms of application, the FGD gypsum market can be segmented into wallboard, cement, plaster of Paris, fertilizers, and others. FGD gypsum is primarily used in the form of wallboards and plasterboards in the construction industry. FGD gypsum is also added to cement as filler or retarder. Plaster of Paris is utilized to create decorative panels, structures, and sculptures for the building & construction industry. FGD gypsum is a versatile mineral and is employed as a fertilizer in agriculture. It is primarily added as sulfur or calcium fertilizer. Additionally, gypsum is utilized as soil conditioner; it helps retain water. FGD gypsum is also used in ornaments and other decorative items.

The FGD gypsum market is highly consolidated; seven to eight manufacturers account for more than 80% the share globally. However, the rest (20%) of the market is relatively fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the gypsum market include EDF Energy, E.ON UK Plc, Scottish & Southern Energy Plc, Rugeley Power Ltd., Drax Power Ltd., Eggborough Power Ltd., ?EZ Energetické produkty, s.r.o., STEAG Power Minerals GmbH, VGB PowerTech e.V., and BauMineral GmbH.