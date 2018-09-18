Yogurt Cup Market Greater Revenue Share by 2018 to 2028

Global Yogurt Cup Market Overview

The packaging industry is evolving with time, manufacturers are continuously looking forward to create new and innovative packaging products. To meet the need of the customers, multipack solutions have developed in the market, such as yogurt cup. Yogurt Cups are used by the food & beverage industries, not only for holding yogurt, but they also contribute to the brand image of the company. Yogurt Cups are made up of using plastic, paper, foam and aluminium foil lid film. These yogurt cups are available in different sizes and volumes and boost performance over the availability with on-the-go consumer handiness that upholds freshness and encompasses extended shelf life of yogurt. Moreover, by creating an effortless and consistent “lift and peel” opening, yogurt cups drive consumer convenience and accessibility. Yogurt cups uphold a hermetic package, and can be customized to preferred peel strength. Yogurt Cups are equipped with ergonomic handling. As the demand for the yogurt cups is on the rise, industries are coming up with new designs. Overall the market for the global yogurt cups is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Global Yogurt Cup Market Dynamics

Yogurt Cups attain significant down-gauging with up to 20% less material weight, while providing recyclability, and moisture and oxygen barrier. These factors are expected to drive the global yogurt cups market during the next forecast period. Yogurt Cups are the perfect solution for on-the-go beverages. Manufacturers are using yogurt cups for branding and promotion and enhancing the shelf appeal of the product as it makes the products stand out from the rest. Yogurt Cups act marketing instrument for the food and beverage industries and contribute to brand recognition at point of sale (POS). The growing preference of consumers for quick consumption of food and beverages is also driving the demand for yogurt cups. These factors are expected to drive the global cup carries market during the next decade. Yogurt Cups’ manufacturers provide their customers with customizability options and brand specific designs. The growing trend towards compact packaging prevalent in the food and beverage industry as well.

Taking this into account, food and beverage industries provide their offerings in light weight and small sized yogurt cups. These factors are expected to fuel the global yogurt cups market during the forecast period. Yogurt Cups provide two primary functions. Firstly, marketing contribution at the point of sale, where it incorporates with designs and images for better brand recognition and secondly, yogurt cups provide ease of carrying to the customers. These factors are expected to drive the global yogurt cups market by the end of the forecast period.

Global Yogurt Cup Market Segmentation

The yogurt cup market includes following segments:

The global yogurt cup market can be segmented on the basis of material type as:

Paper Cups

Foam Cups

Plastic Cups Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polypropylene (PP) Other plastic types



The global yogurt cup market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

6-12oz

12 – 15oz

15 – 20oz

more than 20oz

The global yogurt cup market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel as:

HoReCa

Speciality Stores

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online store

Other distribution channel

The global yogurt cup market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Yogurt Cup Market Regional Overview

The global yogurt cup market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The APEJ region is expected to drive the global yogurt cup market due to the rising consumption of dairy products and retail sector in the region. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to drive the global yogurt cup market; it is attributed to the continuous demand for on-the-go food in the regions. It is also attributed to high disposable income in countries such as U.S. Canada and parts of Europe. It is followed by APEJ, it is due to the growing trend of specialized food and beverage packaging in countries such as China, India, and Thailand among others. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth during the next decade due to the usage of different technology and alternatives in the region.

