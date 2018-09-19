24 % increase in capacity @ Srinivasa Farms Soya Manufacturing plant !!

• State of the art plant at Nagpur Maharashtra sees an increase of 24% for 2018-19

• Soybean meal is the dominant protein supplement used in poultry diets

• Poultry is one of the fastest growing segments of the agricultural sector in India today with 7-8% / annum

Mumbai 19th September 2018 : Hyderabad based Srinivasa Farms (the dominant player in Poultry Production, Poultry Breeding, Animal Feed Production, Agriculture, Goat Breeding and Food Retailing) soya manufacturing plant saw an increase of 24% in capacity owing to the demand for its Quality Soya Meal.

The Soya manufacturing plant located at Nagpur Maharashtra -has a state of the art extraction unit has a capacity to deliver 500 tonnes per day . Presently the crushing of seeds has gone up by 24% to 1,50,000 metric tonnes in 2018-19.

India is the fourth largest broiler producer and third largest egg producer, with broiler production of 4.2 million tonnes in 2018 and egg production of 75 billion. 90 per cent of the broiler industry uses compound feed. In coming years, poultry production and consumption in India is predicted to grow due to various factors such as a shift in food habits, urbanization, increasing awareness of balanced nutrition etc.

“At Srinivasa Farms we strive to provide Quality feed to our customers which makes the end product healthy and tasty . Soybean meal has a high protein content, especially when compared to other plant protein sources. Soybean meal also has an excellent amino acid profile that complements that of corn, the primary energy source in poultry diets. Our feed Fortified with nutrients and immunity building substances supports faster and uniform growth. Our scientists and nutritionists constantly aim to improve quality of feed and to bridge the gap between operations and science. Feed formulations are arrived at after carefully considering seasonal variations, birds’ needs and quality, price and availability of ingredients ” said Mr Suresh Chitturi : Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms Private Limited & Vice Chairman of INTERNATIONAL EGG COMMISSION (IEC). “We have recently installed two silos for storage of Soya seeds having capacity 10000 and 3000 metric tonnes each , Suresh added

About Srinivasa Farms

Srinivasa group was set up in 1965, and has, over the years, earned the reputation of being one of the best Poultry Breeding Companies adopting international standards of quality, hygiene and efficiency. Srinivasa Group is one of the Industry leaders in the Poultry industry.

Srinivasa Group operates in sectors related to its core business such as Poultry Breeding, Goat Breeding, Agriculture, Poultry, Animal Feed and Food Retailing. A diverse portfolio of products and services, currently have operations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and expanding soon into Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab.

