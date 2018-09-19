Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share And Forecast Report

19 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Applicant Tracking Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

EtQ

Halogen Software

MasterControl

WCAS-QuickBase

ConvergePoint

Culture Amp

Intelex Technologies

Litmos by CallidusCloud

SkyPrep

IBM

Bond International Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

For Employers

For Recruiting Companies

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Public Institution

Governmental Agencies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Applicant Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Applicant Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Applicant Tracking Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.