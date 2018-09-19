Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. introduces Natron(TM) SilTex(TM) silicone inks for screen printing textiles and polyester fabrics

Introducing the Natron™ SilTex™ silicone inks for screen printing — a two component silicone ink for screen printing by Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. The ink is ideal for screen printing onto any textile including polyester fabrics.

Woburn, Massachusetts – Ink manufacturing company, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. announces the arrival of the Natron™ SilTex silicone inks for screen printing — a two component silicone ink for screen printing. The ink is formulated by Boston Industrial Solutions team in the United States.

These new silicone inks for screen printing on textiles and garments are ideal for Direct printing, Transfer printing, and 3D printing.

SilTex™ screen printing silicone inks are developed with the purest silicone polymers. As a result, the prints are durable and deliver the ultimate stretch and feel on textiles.

SilTex ink features

The inks come ready to print unlike traditional silicone screen printing ink for textiles. There are no toners. Just ink! This is a key feature, which eliminates unnecessary tasks e.g. mixing toners with the base. Eliminating these steps ensures printers can get consistent colors from one batch to the next and improves productivity. Printers can now focus on printing.

Other features include:

– Extreme flexibility (500x),

– Low curing temperatures (212°F – 250°F),

– High opacity, and glossy finish.

– 25 standard colors including metallic colors, and fluorescent colors.

Custom colors are also available within eight to 12 business hours upon request. Alternatively, printers can mix the standard colors to create custom colors. As a result, printers can now print any color on any textile including both smooth polyester and performance fabrics. And like the Natron™ SE™ silicone inks, the new SilTex™ screen printing inks are formulated for ease of use, low curing time, temperature, and are compliant.

Benefits of SilTex over plastisol inks

– Textiles printed with SilTex have a rich, expensive, and soft feel. Plastisol inks cannot achieve the look and feel of SilTex prints. This enhances the aesthetics of any textile or product printed with this ink.

– SilTex Silicone inks are very durable. Products printed with SilTex will withstand numerous washing and abrasion resistance.

– The inks are PVC free.

Printing Instructions:

To print with siltex silicone inks for screen printing, add SilTex Catalyst 3 – 5% of inks weight into the ink. Mix the silicone ink together with the catalyst, print, and cure your product.

For more information on the Natron™ SilTex™ silicone inks for screen printing, contact us or please visit: https://www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com/product/natron-siltex-silicone-textile-printing-inks or

