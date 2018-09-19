Highway specials of Majha , Malwa and Doaba at Dhaba

Dhaba at The Claridges Hotels and Resorts New Delhi, famed for its dishes replete with rustic undivided Punjab nuances is playing host to Chef Tikka Manpreet Singh who has sharpened his culinary skills working in the regions of Majha, Malwa and Doaba of the rich food bowl of India, Punjab and is presenting Highway Specials at the restaurant.

The brave people of the North Western Frontier province or Punjab brought with them the concept of the Tandoor and Dhaba at Claridges is synonymous with succulent fare cooked in the Tandoor. Chef Tikka Manpreet Singh is set to lend the versatility of his culinary style developed over a period of 14 years from Punjab region in Pakistan to Punjab in India, to this already popular cuisine of Dhaba. His selection of appetisers include succulent Sandoori Achari Paneer, Tandoori Bharwan Khumb which is coated with saffron marinade, Malai Soya Chaap and Bhune Pyaz Te Makki Di Tikki. Cooking over slow fire and minimal use of hand-ground spices, was the great legacy of undivided Punjab and the Chef brings these robust and famed flavours in the main course peppered with classic treasures such as Majha Muchhi Curry, Malwa Wala Radeya Meat,

Shalgam Meat and the ever favoured Murgh Tikka Butter Masala.

The cross-cultural influences of the North Western Frontier province brought in by the Chef in the cuisine can be sampled with the exotic vegetarian dishes like Bhien Kofta Curry, made of succulent lotus stems, Tale Ghuiyane Ka Salan, Do Din Di Dal and Mushroom Hara Pyaz. The delicious meal can be finished with melt-in-the-mouth variety of desserts like the Bharwan Malpua, the unusual Kheer and the ever desirable, the lush Imarti Rabdi.

The guest visiting Dhaba to experience this fare is sure to experience the sheer joy and satisfaction of eating the traditional Punjabi cuisine which will usher in a whiff of the flavours of the land of five rivers, Punjab.

Date: 12th September till 23rd September 2018

Venue: Dhaba, The Claridges, 12, A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi, 110011.

Timing:

Lunch: 1230 HRS – 1445 HRS

Dinner: 1900 HRS – 2330 HRS

Menu and Pricing: A la carte