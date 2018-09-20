3D Imaging Market:to represent a significant expansion at 26.8% CAGR by 2021

Global 3D Imaging Market to Soar at Robust CAGR of 26.8% by end of 2021

The 3D imaging market is to widen extremely owing to the enhancement and modernization of technology in this sector.Especially in the sector of imaging has given the global 3D imaging market a palpablerise. Today, 3D imaging is used for purposes such as 3D modeling, 3D rendering, 3D scanning, and gesture recognition among others. The ever growing scope of 3D imaging in areas such as construction, medical devices, healthcare, defense, manufacturing, construction, and entertainment have opened up several new boulevard for the market to generate higher worth of its own. Our Research predicts that the global 3D imaging market is likely to take a hike worth US$17.99 bn by 2021 from US$3.51 bn in 2014. During the forecast years of 2015 and 2021 the global market is estimated to deluge at a CAGR of 26.8%.

An unique research is bought by our Analysts by which provides a profound understanding of the various market dynamics conducting the global 3D imaging market. It reveals about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, demerits and challenges impacting the various segments of the global market. Complete with an executive summary and a competitive landscape, the research report targets to be a guiding hand to market enthusiasts and capatalists in the coming decade.

3D imaging technologies have played a compellingaspect in the refining the prosperity of the imaging industry. Thus, 3D cameras, sonography, smartphones, and sensors are broadly being used in the healthcare and automotive industry. The ease of modeling, scanning, rendering, layout and animation, and reconstruction with the help of 3D technologies has truly segmented the global 3D imaging market in the past few years.

Global 3D imaging market is segmented into healthcare, entertainment, industrial application, architecture and engineering, security and surveillance, and others (On basis of end use). Of these, the healthcare segment is the at the top of pack due to high enactment of 3D imaging in medical imaging industry. By end of 2021, the healthcare segment is calculated to grasp a whooping valuation of US$4.25 bn in the global 3D imaging market. Areas such as ultrasound, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging are conventional to show high adoption of 3D imaging technologies in the coming years. These will be principally used in areas of cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, dentistry, and obstetrics among others.

Global 3D Imaging Market : Regional Emphasis

On the basis of geographical sections, the global 3D imaging market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America has enjoys the giant share of innovative technologies, availability of products, and devices. Europe has also been a key regional market. As of 2014, North America holds a share of 38.72% in the global market, while the Europe 3D imaging market takes 33.03% in the same year.

Researchesforesee that Asia Pacific will be partly responsible to the changing dynamics of the global 3D imaging market in the near future as it is poised to develop at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period. The compliance of electronics and evolution of medical tourism industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to boost the region’s position in the global market.

Some of the leading Companies serving in the global imaging market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Corporation, GE Healthcare, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Philips Healthcare.