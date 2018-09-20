It gives us immense pleasure in welcoming you all to 7th International Conference on Nutrition, Food Science and Technology on March 07-09, 2019 in London , UK. On the theme Congregate towards better understanding and new development on Food Technology. Researchers, Exhibitors, Young research forum , Delegates and individuals from vast sectors of the industrial as well as common population and help in bringing forward their Novelties, Ideas and Experiences in order for better understanding on Food Science and Technology.

Part of the secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside – Mark Twain . As admonished by the great legend we focus on making the food we consume as medicines that keep us healthy . Different types of techniques are discussed and innovated as the result of 3 day conference . Do not miss out on the most important conference in the filed on Nutrition, Food Science and Food Technology