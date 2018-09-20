Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2025

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are Parallabs, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, California Cryobank, Irvine Scientific Sales Company Inc, CooperSurgical Inc, Hamilton Thorne Inc, Origio, OvaScience, Merck Group, Anecova SA and Microm UK Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Crystal Market Research ponders to you detail market study of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market report offers a specialized and in-depth study on the present condition along with market forecast, growth trend and improvement viewpoints.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2017 Europe commanded the market owing to ascend in the rate of infertility, increasing awareness among individuals for richness treatment, technological progressions and government activities. In June 2014, CDC built up a national general wellbeing activity get ready for prevention, enhanced viability safe treatment, and detection of infertility. North America is likewise anticipated that would witness development in the coming years. This is because of increasing awareness towards different options of fertility, government bolster for the in-vitro treatment and different mechanical and technique up gradation.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market was is expected to garner lucrative market share by 2025, while registering itself at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the development are the expanding number of infertility cases owing to obesity, rising number of smokers, expanding stress and pollution, fertility debilitating treatments, for example, chemotherapy and ideal administrative system. The elimination of tag “experimental” from egg freezing by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) is likewise anticipated to quicken the development of the market. Various advancements in technology are additionally one of the contributing elements for the market development.

Market Segmentation

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market, By Procedure, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Frozen Non-donor

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025 ($Million)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

AI-IUI (Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination)

Others

Procedure Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2017 Fresh non-donor captured the biggest income share. Nonetheless, frozen non-donor is anticipated to encounter lucrative development over the estimate period. Frozen procedure has favorable position over fresh procedure as it is more affordable and the user does not need to experience medicate incitement process and is less invasive. Numerous repayment policies have likewise urged more individuals to give or store their gametes.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2017, In-vitro fertilization ruled the market. Positive repayment strategies and advent of new innovation are a few elements adding to the market development. Factors such as regulatory reforms, standardization of procedures through automation, and government subsidizing for egg/sperm storage are some of the contributing to the development of the IVF market.

