Automobile Chassis Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

20th September 2018 – The Global Automobile Chassis Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Chassis is a French term and was originally used to denote the frame parts or basic structure of the vehicle. It is the back bone of the vehicle. A vehicle without body is called Chassis. The components of the vehicle like Power plant, Transmission System, Axles, Wheels and Tyres, Suspension, Controlling Systems like Braking, steering etc., and also electrical system parts are mounted on the Chassis frame. It is the main mounting for all the components including the body. So it is also called as Carrying Unit.

Automobile chassis is defined as the internal framework which consists of a frame supporting the vehicle and all the major units responsible for propelling and controlling of the vehicle. Automobile chassis is a basic frame that houses various mechanical parts like engine, tires, axle assemblies, brakes, steering etc. are bolted. While manufacture, the body of a vehicle is flexibly molded pertaining to the chassis structure. Automobile chassis are generally made of light sheet metal or composite plastics. It provides the strength needed to support vehicular components and payload placed upon it. Further, automobile chassis enhance the rigidity and unbending of an automobile. Auto chassis confirms low levels of noise, vibrations and harshness throughout the automobile. Chassis of an automobile comprise the components suitably mounted on it such as Engine and the Radiator, Transmission system (clutch, gear box, propeller shaft, etc.), Suspension system, Road Wheels, Steering System, Brakes, and Fuel Tank.

On the basis of type, the automobile chassis market is classified into Suspension ball joints, Cross-axis joints, Tie-rods, Stabilizer Links, Control arms, Knuckles and Hubs. On the basis of type of control chassis, the global market is classified into conventional-forward chassis, semi-forward chassis, and full-forward chassis.

In conventional-forward chassis, engine is fitted in front of the driver cabin or driver seat such as in cars. Chassis portion cannot be utilized for carrying passengers and goods. In semi-forward chassis, half engine fitted inside driver’s cabin and remaining half in the front of driver’s cabin. In this arrangement a part of the chassis is utilized for carrying extra passengers. In full forward chassis, complete engine is mounted inside the driver cabin. Driver seat is just above the front wheel.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Continental (Germany)

ZF (Germany)

Magna (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Tower International (US)

Benteler (Germany)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Schaeffler (Germany)

F-Tech (Japan)

KLT Auto (India)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Backbone

Ladder

Monocoque

Modular

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automobile Chassis in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

