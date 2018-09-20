Automotive NVH Materials Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, Traders List Forecast 2025

20 Sep 2018: The global automotive noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) materials market size was estimated at USD 8.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 13.09 billion by 2025. This market can be directly linked to the increased demand for automotive. Asia Pacific captures approximately more than 50% of the global Automotive NVH Materials which leads to huge growth in demand for cars in China, South Korea, India and other Asia Pacific countries. The expected rises in investments in this sector followed by rise in standard of living are some other key factors for the growth in this sector. Influences in buying decision, boom in automotive industry are the other secondary factors which are expected to directly impact the growth in this sector.

The entire market for automotive NVH materials is segmented based on applications, material types, vehicles types, region, forecast revenue growth, and analysis of trends in each of the sub markets. The application segment is divided into absorption and insulation. Absorption is expected to capture the largest pie in terms of market share from application segment followed by insulation. The materials for absorption are produced by using various thermoplastic polymers, rubbers and engineering raisins. Various types of rubbers such as synthetic rubbers, EPDM and NBR are being used by manufacturers for fabrication purposes to the various parts of automobiles to control the dampened vibrations as experienced by the end users of the vehicles. Besides rubbers have excellent physical properties such as high density, vibration absorption properties, high heat, and weather resistance which makes these combinations an ideal material for NVH.

Another NVH material used in the absorption application is Polyurethane foam sheet because of similar properties. So it can be inferred that because of the unique physical and chemical properties of rubber and related materials used in absorption application is the key to have the largest market share of NVH materials market. On the basis of material types, the market for NVH materials is divided into rubbers, thermoplastic materials and engineering raisins. On the basis of car types the NVH materials market is divided into cars, buses, heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Cars segment enjoyed the largest market of automotive NVH materials in 2014. The demand for automotive NVH materials can be directly linked to the demand of various automobiles. Based on the past trends and usage experience by the end users heavy weight commercial vehicles are expected to be the fastest growing sector by vehicle type during the upcoming forecast period. It can be inferred that the key drivers to this growth is heavy usage of these vehicles in transportation of those goods which are bulk and heavy in nature.

It is observed that there is an increase in the infrastructure projects such as houses, commercial buildings in the emerging markets and developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil. Therefore, the demand for construction materials has been increased to many folds so in order to transport these raw materials for bulk supply. This demand is directly proportional to the usage of HCVs. So this trend has increased the demand for heavy weight commercial vehicles in these countries and which subsequently lead to the increase in the demand for automotive NVH materials. So it can be concluded that the upcoming infrastructure projects across the glove are charting a big path for the huge growth of HCV which will eventually create a huge market potential for automotive NVH materials.

On the basis of geography, the automotive NVH materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Each region is further divided by leading countries such as the U.S, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Germany, France, the U.K, Turkey, Brazil and other countries. Under Asia-Pacific region, the key contributing countries are China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These countries make Asia – Pacific region to capture the largest market share geography wise. This is because these countries have undergone major developments in infrastructure sector which can be directly linked with the demand for HCV transportation followed by the consecutive demand for automotive NVH materials. The Asia-Pacific market captured the largest pie and dominated the global automotive NVH market.

Not only with huge investments in the automotive industry and heavy advancements in the technological developments Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the number one in terms of market share, volume and by revenue till 2020 but also Asia-Pacific region wise is expected to be one of the fastest-growing market for automotive NVH materials. This high growth factor is mainly due to growing automotive market and increase in domestic demand in the countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan. China mainly dominated the NVM materials market from the Asia – Pacific region. It is immediately followed by the U.S. It is expected that India will surpass South Korea and Japan in automotive NVH materials in the near future as India is at present the fastest growing market.

From the growth trends it can be inferred that international companies manufacturing automotive NVH materials will find it reasonable to invest in the Asia – Pacific region due to lower cost in production and availability of cheap and skilled labors. But to every pro there are a few cons. A few restraint factors have been identified for this market which can have a direct impact on the growth factors. Presence of active noise control system is being used by many automotive manufacturers to control noise. So in this situation the NHV materials demand is expected to decline at a sharp rate. Active noise control system acts as a threat to substitute to NVH materials. Other threat to substitutes which restrain the demand for NVH materials are usage of metals and alloys which reduced the dampening effect of NVH. The key leaders in the automotive NVH materials market are ExxonMobil Chemical Company from the U.S., Mitsui Chemicals Inc. from Japan, The DoW Chemical Company the U.S., Celanese Corporation from the U.S., 3M Co. from the U.S., Covestro from Germany, Borgers AG from Germany, BASF SE from Germany, Lanxess AG from the U.S. and Huntsman Corporation from the U.S.

