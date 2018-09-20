Europe Pacemaker devices Market is being driven by increased government initiatives.

Overview:

The pacemaker is an electronic device that stimulates the heart with electrical impulses to restore a normal rhythm in the individual whose heart rate is slow. MR conditional pacemakers are an advanced, innovative technological product, a paradigm shift in medical devices, namely a pacemaker with MRI. Pacemakers are usually placed in the chest to check for abnormal heart rhythms. They are used in the treatment of arrhythmia which is characterized by abnormal beating of the heart. They create electric pulses to help the heart beat at a normal pace. The rapid proliferation of diagnostics using a spectrum of energy sources has led to potential new possibilities that limit or contraindicate the technical use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The MR conditional pacemaker market is an oligopolistic market with few players such as Biotronik, Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical and others.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the aging population and increased cases of heart disease are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Due to technological advancements and various other government initiatives, the market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. However the high cost of pacemakers and the lack of experienced professionals might hamper the market growth.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. U.K leads the market in this region due to the presence of major players in this region.​​​​​​​

Major companies in the market are Medtronic, Sorin Group, Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG, and Boston Scientific Corporation, Vitatron, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Zoll Medical Corporation.

