Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.42 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.45 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 6.8% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Bariatric surgery is mainly used to refer to the number of weight-loss procedures. Bariatric surgical procedures are carried out for the treatment of comorbid condition which are associated with morbid obesity, which require bariatric surgery devices. Bariatric surgery involves modification in the gastrointestinal tract by which either the amount of food that the stomach can intake is restricted or the nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal tract are restricted. Bariatric surgery clinics led the market due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries that can be performed in bariatric surgery clinics. Bariatric surgery clinics are expected to expand at the leading CAGR during the forecast period as these facilities specialize in care needed for patients before and after the procedure. Also, bariatric surgery clinics are preferred by both patients and physicians as they are well-equipped for handling adverse situations.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is segmented by types, procedure, end-user, and geography. Types segment is sub segmented as Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Stapling Devices, Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Suturing Devices, Accessories, and Non-invasive Surgical Devices.

Procedure segment is bifurcated as Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Bariatric Surgery, Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding, Mini-gastric Bypass, and Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch. Sleeve Gastrectomy segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise in demand owing to, the procedure’s incision-less nature. The fact that the procedure does not involve re-routing the intestine is also likely to drive segment growth. End-user segment is further sub segmented as Bariatric Surgery Clinics, Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The demand for non-invasive surgeries is also increasing, as non-invasive surgeries save time, cost, and decrease hospital stay. Governments are also encouraging the use of more incisionless surgeries to decrease the cases of infection. North America is expected to dominate the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors driving the growth of the North American Bariatric Surgery Devices market is due to the presence of market players introducing innovative technologies to improve patient care.