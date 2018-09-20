IoT Middleware Overall Market 2015 vs 2020

The report “Internet of Things (IoT) Middleware Market by Type (IoT Application & Data Management), by IoT Platform (Application Enablement, Device & Connectivity Management), by Services, by End Users, by Industry Verticals and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2020″, defines and segments the market on the basis of applications, platforms, services, end-users, verticals, and regions and provides an in-depth analysis and forecasting of the market size. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://tinyurl.com/ydctmqcp

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the IoT middleware market on the basis of applications and platforms into application management, data management, connectivity management, application enablement platform, and device management platform. The IoT middleware market is also segmented on the basis of services into system integration and professional services, and on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

North America is expected to have the highest market share in terms of revenue for the global IoT middleware market, while, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to show a potential growth with the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast period due to technological advancements and leading IoT middleware vendors concentrating in the region for expansion. Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America markets are also experience growth in the IoT middleware market, hence they could be good regions for investment in the next 5 years.

The report also draws the competitive landscape of the IoT middleware market, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies that the key players are adopting to gain an edge over their competitors. The key strategies followed by most companies in the IoT middleware market are innovative technologies, customized solutions, and acquisitions of relatively small domain expert players. The leading players in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Prosyst, ClearBlade, Davra Networks, and myDevice.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the IoT middleware market to grow from USD 3,858.5 Million in 2015 to USD 11,575.5 Million by 2020. North America and Europe regions are expected to be the largest markets in terms of revenue contribution, while APAC, the MEA, and Latin America are expected to gain increased market traction during the forecast period.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441