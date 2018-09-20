Isula Nature Offers 20% Discount on Maca Powder Capsules

Chatsworth, CA (September 20, 2018) – Looking for online deals and special offers on Maca Powder Capsules? Grab a 7-day deal online at Isula Nature Inc. Get the best deal of the week and save more! A chance you definitely do not want to miss. Pick of the Week from 24th- 29th September. Isula Nature has a special offer for anyone that wants more energy, endurance, and increased libido. Consumers can receive a 20% discount on single units of Maca tablets or power when they use Coupon Code “isulanature918’ PLUS FREE SHIPPING ON SINGLE UNITS ONLY DURING THIS PROMO . The offer excludes tri-packs or six-pack.

Isula Nature’s Maca root powder and tablets nutrition facts amply demonstrate the superfood’s health and well-being benefits. The USDA-certified organic powder has a roasted nutty flavor and the tablets are GMP-certified 100% natural. If you’re like many women, experiencing bothersome symptoms during menopause, like suffering with changing mood, night sweats and fatigue ISULA NATURE’s MACA is the ideal natural choice for you! It eliminates fatigue & menopause symptoms naturally, helping you regain your oomph & live a more active life.

Peruvian Organic Black Maca capsule helps MEN to overcome mild erectile dysfunction & improves sexual desire & promotes overall ENERGY, ENDURANCE AND well-being. Black Maca root is nutritious and contains a number of essential vitamins, minerals and amino acids. It helps battle mental and physical fatigue, and aids in combating a feeling of tiredness and lack of energy.

Maca root is available in gelatinized organic tablets in strengths of 500 MG (BLACK MACA) and 800mgs. It’s also offered in an 8OZ AND 16OZ powder ZIP-LOCK BAGS. Grown in the Peruvian Andes for more than 2,000 years, Maca was utilized by chasquis (messengers) warriors and priests of the Incan Empire. The root vegetable is known for its natural energizing and hormone balancing properties.

Isula Nature is committed to producing the best quality products and to offer great comprehensive customer service. We’re focused on environmental sustainability, social fairness and constant improvement, trying to create a positive impact on society. Feel free to visit Isulanature.com or call 1-251-259-5048.

About Isula Nature

Isula Nature is a multidisciplinary team whose main objective is to promote the use of natural products, especially those coming from Peru, to improve the overall health and life of people. Buy Isula Nature products Maca, Cat’s claw, Sacha INCHI. These rich values are exemplified by Isula’s handcrafted products, each one thoughtfully crafted using decades of traditional know-how and homegrown harvest.

Media Contact

Contact: Rafael Tolmos

Isula Nature Inc.

Website: https://isulanature.com

Phone: 1-(251)-259-5048

Email: info@isulanature.com

Address: 21000 Devonshire St. Ste103A, Chatsworth CA 91311

Like us: https://www.facebook.com/isulanature

Follow us: https://twitter.com/isulanature

Subscribe video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4T8VdNxCPtBLhu78EFvZEQ

###