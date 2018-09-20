Overview:

A medical image analysis software facilitates the quantitative study and visualization of medical images of a variety of modalities such as MRI, X-ray, CT, PET, ultrasound, and SPECT.

This software assists in the growth of computational techniques and algorithms in order to evaluate medical data. With the evolution of medical image analysis software, numerous medical procedures have grown a lot with regards to individualized treatment and efficient data management.

Market views:

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market value is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% to increase approximately up to USD 4.13 Billion by 2023.

Drivers and restraints:

Drivers which are influencing the growth of the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market are technological developments, upsurge in rate of cancer cases, rise in demand for imaging modalities, and favourable government schemes. The rise in need for enhanced productivity in medical procedures is another key factor fuelling the growth of the market.

The restraints which are limiting the growth of Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market are high cost of software data, hacking concerns, and data security issues.

Partition of the Market:

The Global Medical Image Analysis Software market is partitioned according to Image Type, Imaging Technology, Application, and End User. The market for Medical Image Analysis Software, with respect to the type of Image the market is sectioned into 2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, and 4D Imaging. The 3D imaging section dominates the global market with respect to Image Type and is also anticipated to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis of Imaging Technology, the global Medical Image Analysis Software market is sectioned into X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, and Radiographic Imaging.

Computed Tomography is further partitioned into high-End Slice CT, mid-End Slice CT, and low-End Slice CT, whereas Magnetic Resonance Imaging is further sectioned into open MRI Systems and closed MRI Systems. Under this section, Computed Tomography dominates the market tailed by X-Ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). With respect to Application, the global Medical Image Analysis Software market is sectioned into Cardiovascular, Neurology, Dental, Urology, Orthopaedic, Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Mammography. The Cardiovascular section dominates the global market with respect to application, tailed by orthopedic and neurology. With respect to End User, the global Medical Image Analysis Software market is sectioned into Hospitals, Research Centres, and Diagnostic Centres.

Geographically the market is partitioned into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2017, North America dominated the global Medical Image Analysis Software market in terms of both worth and capability. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the highest during the forecast period.

Key players of the market:

Prominent players in Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market are Agfa HealthCare, Medviso AB, Aquilab, Bruker Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., MIM Software Inc., Philips Healthcare, Claron Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

