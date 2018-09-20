Ranveer Singh Comes Home to Siyaram’s!

Siyaram’s launches superstar Ranveer Singh as their New Brand Ambassador

Pune, 20thSeptember 2018 – Siyaram Silk Mills Limited, ropes in one of the biggest youth icons of the country, superstar Ranveer Singh as the new face of their brand – Siyaram’s.

With a rich legacy of 40 years, Siyaram’s men’s wear fashion is synonymous with high quality, continuous innovation and iconic futuristic designs which are local at heart and international in appeal.

Siyaram’s association with Ranveer Singh, who is hugely followed for his incredibly edgy sense of style, comes at a time when the brand is growing rapidly and evolving to make its presence felt in the textile industry all over the world. Ranveer’s soaring popularity across age groups and cities and his spectacular body of work make him an inspiration to many.

Commenting on this association, Ranveer Singh said, “Siyaram’s is truly an iconic brand. One that has a great legacy. I’ve grown up watching the Siyaram’s ads so to have been chosen as the ambassador of the brand is quite nostalgic moment for me. I remember the biggest & most magnificent looking ads were Siyaram’s. So, I’m really excited that I am a part of the Siyaram family. I have always envisioned it as a brand that inspires people. There is a sense of empowerment & success that comes by just wearing suits made with Siyaram’s. Their fabrics are innovative,have unique designs and high quality which enable an exceptional fit.”

Mr. Ramesh Poddar, CMD Siyaram’s, is excited about the collaboration and confirms that, “We have signed up Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador given his sheer popularity across demographics. He is a style and youth icon. Siyaram’s has been a leader in textiles and fabrics for men’s fashion by making Global fashion accessible to the Indian consumer and our products come with a culture of legacy & values. Ranveer Singh clearly defines the attributes of our brand –Siyarams and we are looking forward to this fashionable journey with him.”