Sandwich Panel Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

20th September 2018 – Global Sandwich Panel Market is classified on the basis of material, type, application and geography. A panel constructed of three layers that is a low-density core of one material and two sheets that are bonded facing on each side of the core is known as a sandwich panel. Usually, the core material consists of rubber, plastic foam sheets and formed honeycombs of paper, metal, or cloth. Whereas, the facing materials consist of plastics, hardboard, aluminum, laminates, etc.

Sandwich panels are generally pre-fabricated. They are primarily used wherein a blend of both low weight and superior structural firmness is necessary. There are number of applications of sandwich panels such as in airport terminals, theatres, restaurants, factories, warehouse, schools, shopping malls, showroom, cold storage, office, industry and so on. They can be easily installed either vertically or horizontally.

Sandwich panels offer a number of advantages such as ease handling, quick installation, consistent robust mechanical properties, thermal insulation properties, allows for re-location or mobility, delivers acoustic insulation, easy maintenance, environment friendly, and so on.

The factors that propel the growth of the Sandwich Panel Market include rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing demand and wide range of applications. In addition, significant features such as thermal resistance, weather proof, noise insulation, cost effective and insulating properties positively influence the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such asd earth of capacity to resist extra load. Sandwich Panels Market is classified on the basis of material as polyurethane, mineral wool, and others. Sandwich Panels Market is classified on the basis of type asEPS Panels, PUR/PIR Panels, PF Panels, Mineral/Glass Wool Panels, and other. Sandwich Panels Market is classified on the basis of application as building wall, building roof, cold storage and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EPS Panels

PUR/PIR Panels

Mineral/Glass Wool Panels

PF Panels

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Other

Sandwich Panels Market is classified as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

