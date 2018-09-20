Trade Scenario in Global Dyes, Global Dyes Sales Growth, Worldwide Dyes Market, Global Dyes Trends, Dyes Manufacturers Globally-Ken Research

The report titled “Global Dyes Market-Projections to 2022 – By Type (Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Vat Dyes, Acid Dyes and Others) and By Application (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Printing Inks and Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis of market size for dyes in different regions across the world, market segmentation by product type (reactive dyes, disperse dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, vat dyes and others), by type of reactive dyes (Reactive ME Dyes, Reactive HE Dyes, Reactive Cold Dyes and Other), by type of Disperse dyes (Anthraquinone Dyes and Azo Dyes), by type of Acid dyes (Strong Acid Dyes, Weak Acid Dyes and Neutral Acid Dyes), by type of VAT dyes (Vat Dyes Based on Anthraquinone Derivatives and Vat Dyes Based on Indigo Derivatives), by application (textiles, leather, paper, printing inks and others), by market structure (unorganized and organized market), by region (APAC, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World) and by country (China, India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany).

The report also cover country snapshot of China, India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany dye market including market overview and market size and future projections, market segmentation by type of dyes; current and future projections, market segmentation by application; current and future projections and market competition landscape. The report also provides a holistic view of global dyes market ecosystem, value chain analysis and challenges faced by entities in value chain. The report also covers the parameter of competition among leading players of the market, global dyes market heat map, company profile of major players (DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries, Clariant AG, Cabot, Atul, AksharChem India Limited, Archroma, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jihua Group Co., Ltd., Colourtex Pvt. Ltd., Everlight Chemicals, Lanxess, BASF and Huntsman).

Global Dyes Market Size

In terms of revenue, the global dyes market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017). Region wise, APAC has been the largest producer followed by the Americas, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). Country wise, China has been the largest producer followed by India, US, Brazil, UK and Germany. Rising environmental issues along with surging pollution levels have resulted in policy changes across the globe. A shift from using synthetic dyes to natural or organic dyes has been observed in recent years, majorly due to high presence of hazardous chemical content in synthetic ones and growing awareness among users of the end product.

Global Dyes Market Segmentation

By Type of Dyes: The overall dyes market is dominated by Reactive Dyes both in terms of revenue and volume produced, owing to the widespread use of reactive dyes in textile and leather industry. Disperse dyes have the second highest market share which is followed by direct, acid and vat dyes respectively.

By Application: The textile industry dominated global dyes market majorly due to increasing consumer preferences for new and unusual textile colors. Rising usage of leather dyes owing to increasing consumer preference towards leather products in major countries has further augmented the demand. Rising demand for high performance dyes in printing inks and paper industry has been driving an additional demand for black dyes over the globe.

By Region: Asia-Pacific region dominated the global dyes market owing to increased manufacturing capabilities in developing economies such as China, India and Indonesia. United States leads the North and South American region in production and export of dyes, followed by Brazil. A number of global players operating in the region have shifted their manufacturing facilities to low cost APAC countries with less stringent regulations.

By Country: China is the leading manufacturer and exporter of dyes around the globe. India is the second largest manufacturer and exporter of dyes in the world after China. Apart from China and India, other major manufacturers of dye are US, Brazil, UK and Germany.

By Market Structure: The organized players dominate the global dye industry in terms of revenue as well as production volume. Major dye manufacturers in the organized sector include Bodal Chemicals, Atul Chemicals, Colourtex, Huntsman, Zhejiang Longsheng, Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co. Ltd., Dystar, BASF and others whereas, the unorganized sector include a large number of small and medium scale dye manufacturers in each country across the globe.

Competition in Global Dyes Market

Competition among players in the Dye industry is majorly on the basis of manufacturing process, technology, and pricing strategy. The dye manufacturing industry is transitioning from low-tech manufacturing to an innovative high-tech sector and adopting backward integration process. Most of the dye manufacturers are using the latest technology available to improve the quality of their product and to reduce the effluent discharge. Manufacturers of dyes globally have to strategically price their products that meet the demand and criteria of the domestic and international Market.

Global Dyes Market Future Outlook and Projections

The global dye industry is expected to grow with a positive CAGR from 2017-2022. APAC region will continue to lead the global dye market in the future owing to the expected strong growth of the dye industry in China, US and India. Robust growth in end users industries such as textiles, construction, automotives, printing inks, paper and personal care industry will drive the global demand for dyes. The textile industry is likely to be the major application for dyes owing to globally increasing population, increasing disposable income and ever changing consumer fashion trends worldwide. Apart from China and India, the production and export of dyes from other Asia Pacific Countries is also likely to increase. Rising environmental issues along with surging pollution levels have resulted in policy changes across the globe.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Type Dyes:- Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Acid Dyes, Vat Dyes, Others

By Market Structure:- Organized Market, Unorganized Market

By Type of End User Application:- Textiles, Leather, Paper, Printing Inks, Others

By Region:- APAC, Americas, Europe, Rest of the World

By Country:- China, India, US, Brazil, UK, Germany

Key Target Audience:- Dye Manufacturers, Dye Intermediaries Manufacturers, Major Importers and Exporters of Dye, Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2017-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:-

Dye Manufacturing Companies:-

DIC Corporation, Kiri Industries, Clariant AG, Cabot, Atul, AksharChem India Limited, Archroma, Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jihua Group Co., Ltd., Colourtex Pvt. Ltd., Everlight Chemicals, Lanxess, BASF and Huntsman

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Overview of Global Chemical Industry

Value Chain Analysis in Global Dyes Market

Challenges Faced by Entities in Value Chain

Global Dyes Market

Market Size by Revenue

Market Segmentation by Type of Dyes, by Type of Reactive Dyes, by Type of Disperse Dye, by Type of Acid Dye, by Type of VAT Dyes, by Application, by Market Structure, by Region and by country.

Country Snapshot – China Dyes Market

Country Snapshot – India Dyes Market

Country Snapshot – US Dyes Market

Country Snapshot – Brazil Dyes Market

Country Snapshot – Germany Dyes Market

Country Snapshot – UK Dyes Market

Comparative Landscape in Global Dyes Market

Parameters for Competing

Global Dyes Market Heat Map

Company Profiles of Major Players Operating in Global Dyes Market

PESTEL Analysis in Global Dyes Market

Trends and Developments in Global Dyes Market

Trade Scenario in Global Dyes Market

Regulatory Landscape in Global Dyes Market

Analyst Recommendations

