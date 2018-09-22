Welcome back to the 2nd International Conference on Health Care and Health Management slated on March 25-26, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

This year with the innovative theme – “A Global Review and Forecast on Healthcare Management”, which aims to address the big challenges that the world is facing in the arena of health, medicine, paediatrics, mental health, nursing and healthcare management which holds eminent professionals in the field of Health Care and Health Management.

Health 2019 Conference is the rostrum of Renowned medical scientists, Doctors, Researchers, Nurses, Physicians, University Professors, Research Scholars, and medical students and which consists of Plenary talks, Keynote Sessions, Oral and Poster Presentations, Exhibitions and many more to acquire the knowledge, share your research expertise and receive name recognition and Certificates signed by our world-class eminent organizing committee.

Join us for the two thought-provoking days of the conference which will be the best opportunity and offer a detailed scientific knowledge of technologies and innovations with new developments

We encourage you to take part and hope the conference will inspire you and results in deciphering knowledge both in the sessions and during the many planned opportunities to socialize throughout the conference.

Share advice, stories and case reports. Build rapport and alliances.

We look forward to seeing many people from around the world to attend the Health Conference and expand academic and business exchange here in Melbourne.

Sincerely,

Organizing Committee Members

Health 2019