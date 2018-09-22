Hudson Holistics Announces New Website & Massage Therapist Services

Hudson Holistics Announces New Services & Website

Sept. 18, 2018 – Briarcliff Manor, NY – Hudson Holistics is pleased to announce that they have expanded their offerings to include aesthetician services. Alongside their signature massage, personal training and health counseling solutions, they also now will be offering facials, waxing and makeup services.

Hudson Holistics has also added another licensed massage therapist to the team, enabling them to offer more flexible hours and scheduling options. Specializing in pre and post-natal massage therapy, as well as sports and medical massage modalities, their team can address a wide range of needs.

As one of the leading massage therapists in Ossining, NY, and the Briarcliff Manor areas, Hudson Holistics is excited to share that their recently relaunched website makes it easier than ever before for current and potential clients to learn more about their services, book appointments, and stay up to date on informative tips, special deals, community events and more.

Explore their blog or sign up for their newsletter to gain additional insight about their philosophy, what they do and how massage therapy can help with various temporary and chronic ailments. Containing in-depth articles demonstrating how music therapy can be a part of wellness or “Incorporating a Regular Massage into Health Routine,” Hudson Holistics hopes to provide a resource for clients who want to learn more about the holistic healing process.

About Hudson Holistics

Since 2006, Hudson Holistics has been providing those in the Ossining, Briarcliff Manor, Yorktown, and Pleasantville areas with affordable massage therapy solutions and outstanding customer service. To learn more about their work, call today at (914) 923-1973, or visit their new website.