Microspheres Market Report 2018 – Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co., Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Luminex Corporation, Momentive

Microspheres Market Overview:
Global Microspheres market is estimated to reach $8.80 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2025. Microspheres are characteristically free flowing powders consisting of spherical particles of size less than 200 µm (micron). Microspheres are of numerous types such as magnetic microspheres, bio adhesive microspheres, radioactive microspheres, floating microspheres, polymeric microspheres, synthetic polymeric microspheres, biodegradable polymeric microspheres. Some of the methods used to preparation microspheres are solvent evaporation, spray drying, single emulsion technique, phase separation concentration technique, double emulsion technique, spray drying and spray congealing and solvent extraction among others. Rising demand from existing and emerging applications is the driver boosting the market growth. Additionally, increasing demand in other applications such as oil & gas, cosmetics & personal care, and life science is expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.
Raw material, type, application and geography are the segment of global microspheres market. Raw material segment comprises fly ash, polymer, metallic, glass, ceramic, and other raw materials. Type segment includes solid and hollow. Further, by application, the market is classified into cosmetics & personal care, automotive, aerospace, construction & composites, oil & gas, medical technology, life science & biotechnology, paints & coatings, and other applications.
On the basis of geography, global microspheres market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co., Ltd, Trelleborg AB, Luminex Corporation, Momentive, Chase Corporation, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Mo-Sci Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M, and Potters Industries, LLC, among others.
Scope of the Global Microspheres Market
Raw Material Segments
Fly Ash
Polymer
Metallic
Glass
Ceramic
Other Raw Materials
Type Segments
Solid
Hollow
Application Segments
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction & Composites
Oil & Gas
Medical Technology
Life Science & Biotechnology
Paints & Coatings
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
