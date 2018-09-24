6th World Congress and Exhibition on Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance

Theme: Challenges and New Concepts in Antibiotics Research

June 03-04, 2019, London, UK

Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 6th World Congress and Exhibition on Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance during June 03-04, 2019, London, UK with a motto to Explore Innovations in Antibiotics.

Antibiotics 2019 Conference will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

Antibiotics 2019 is comprised of 19 tracks and 92 sessions designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issue. For more scientific sessions and abstract submission, please visit: https://antibiotics.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/abstract-submission.php

The Abstracts that are accepted for presentation are published in the proceedings of the Journals like Journal of Drug Metabolism & Toxicology, Journal of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

For Further details please contact:

Regards,

Emily Fields | Program Director

Antibiotics 2019 Conferences

Kemp House, 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX

Ph: +44-8000148923 +442030041517

E-mail: antibiotics@internationalmeets.com