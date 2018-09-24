Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Crosslinking Agents Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Crosslinking is the formation of chemical bonds between the molecular chains, which leads to the formation of a three-dimensional network of connected molecules. Crosslinks are formed by chemical reactions that are initiated by heat, pressure, change in pH, or radiation. It helps in promoting differences in the physical properties of a polymer when it is used in synthetic polymer chemistry. The secondary forces such as stereo complexation, hydrophobic, and ionic bonding use physical crosslinking, while chemical crosslinking is a function of primary forces such as the formation of covalent bond. Crosslinking agents can also be used to study the interactions of proteins.

Increasing applications of crosslinking agents in the areas such as metal, packaging, automotive, OEM, and industrial wood coatings is one of the major factors that is driving growth of crosslinking agents market. High performance and heat resistance in the paint and floor coatings are the benefits of crosslinking agents, which is increasing the demand for crosslinking agents. Furthermore, features such as low VOC emissions, environmental-friendly nature, and the growing demand for crosslinking agents that are water-based is fueling growth of the crosslinking agents market.

The uneven distribution of crosslinking agents due to the uniform blending of crosslinking agents with the polyethylene beds is a key factor restraining growth of the market. Another factor that is expected to hinder growth of the crosslinking agents market is the minimizing of crystal nature of the crosslinking agents when they are melted with the virgin polyethylene due to the absence of the melting property.

Key Developments in Crosslinking Agents Market

Key players in the crosslinking agents market are adopting strategies such mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to retain its position in the crosslinking agents market. In April 2018, four breakthrough technologies namely, EA-4600 LV Hot Melt RTV Translucent silicone technology, Dow Performance Silicones Moldable Optical Silicone, EVOLV3D™ Universal Support Material, and ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Hollow Sphere Pigments from The Dow Chemical Company were awarded with Edison Awards. In March 2018, Hexion Inc., manufacturer of thermoset resins, introduced a new tackifying spray system and a new epoxy bonding paste and resin repair kits for use in maintenance of wind turbine rotor blade. On April 10, 2018, Evonik announced the expansion of its production capacities for methacrylate crosslinkers of the VISIOMER® brand. Furthermore, NOF Corporation launched a new product called PUREBRIGHT® Series of single molecular weight PEG reagents.

Some of the key players in the market include Huntsman International LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., NOF Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Allnex Group, Covestro AG, and Pergan Marshall LLC.

