ForPressRelease.com Partners with the Economic Times for Two Forthcoming Conferences this September

New Delhi, September 24, 2018 – This September, New Delhi will host two Economic Times mega conferences, the 6th edition of Rural Strategy Summit and the 6th Edition of Infra Focus Summit, respectively. The Rural Strategy Summit will be held on 26th and 27th September, while Infra Focus Summit will take place on 27th September, 2018. This year, ForPressRelease.com is the Media Partner for both the events.

The ET Rural Strategy Summit in New Delhi will bring together business leaders, marketers, and all stakeholders on a single platform who will deliberate upon creating path-breaking rural strategies to help build the rural economy. Marketers will learn about the right marketing-mix, allowing them to reach the rural consumers of this vast nation. The summit will also throw light on the market dynamics that will allow businesses to explore the abundance of opportunities that are yet to be unearthed.

On the other hand, the 6th edition of The ET Infra Focus Summit will be a culmination platform for policymakers, industrialists and others from the infrastructure sector to come together and formulate appropriate plans and solutions to address the key infrastructural challenges that are before the country. The theme of the Summit is ‘Transition towards Futuristic and Resilient Infrastructure’, and which aims at boosting the nation’s infrastructure, as India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world by 2050.

As a Media Partner to both these Summits, ForPressRelease.com will keep updating about the important developments of these events. Speaking about the partnership with the ET Edge Summits, the founder of ForPressRelease.com, Arnav states, “We have been a part of several events in the past and have been providing organizers with a suitable event promotion platform to help reach the stakeholders and the target audience to create a broader level of awareness about the event. We are open to media partnership proposal from event organizers.”

According to the Economic Survey 2017-18, the country is expected to get approximate $3.4 trillion of the estimated $4.9 trillion investment it needs by 2040. However, a collective effort of all stakeholders from different sectors is always required to build a prosperous and powerful economy of the world. A panel of eminent speakers is lined up for both the Summits, who will discuss the key ingredients required for the driving the business confidence in various sectors and industries.

To get the complete list of speakers or to know more about these events, one can visit the event websites http://et-rss.com/ and http://www.et-infra.com/.