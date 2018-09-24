Global Beauty Device Market Size and Trends 2024

Beauty Device Product market report provides analysis for the forecast period 2018–2023. The market study reveals that the market is projected to grow with a CAGR over 19% during the anticipated period in terms of value. The market is expected to reach over USD 94,353 Million by 2023. The given market growth is influenced by increasing inclination of consumers towards beauty devices which are easy to use at home, launch of innovative products and increasing utilization of electronic beauty devices.

Moreover, consumer’s increasing dependency on electronic products will significantly drive the electronic beauty devices over the forecast period.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis.

Download Free Sample Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/beauty-device/#1536304622465-2a9d4c3a-cd5a

Scope of the Report

On the basis on the type of products, the global beauty device market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices, oxygen & steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin dermal rollers, cellulite reduction devices, and others. Based on application, the beauty devices market is segmented into salon, spa, at home and others.

Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across based North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global skincare product market during the forecast period. Among different regions, the largest market is North America, while the fastest growing market for the Beauty Device is Asia-Pacific.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Beauty Device Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023” are:

North America led the global beauty devices market, over a 52.0% contribution to the global market in 2017. The North American beauty devices market was valued over USD 14,466 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR over 18.5% during the forecast period 2018–2023

Based on type of product, Hair removal devices generated significant revenue in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018–2023

Salon hold major share in the global beauty device application market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 19 % during the projected period

Based on application, SPA segment generated largest revenue in the global Beauty Device market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018–2023

Among the different types of beauty devices, Light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices market is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR over 21% during the forecast period and is expected to reach over USD 14,620 million by 2023

Research Methodology

The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources, including Bloomberg, Factiva, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used, including American Geriatrics Society (AGS), Bureau of Labour Statistics (BEA), Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA), The World Bank, and various journals.

Research Summary

The global beauty device market is growing at a significant rate due to the increased utilization of electronic products for enhancing beauty and treating beauty related problems. Various beauty devices manufactured to meet the need of self-grooming population will accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Beauty devices can help to treat skin diseases and minimizing the effect of ultraviolet.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Background

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive summary

Chapter Four: Introduction

Chapter Five: Market Size and Forecast by Type

Chapter Six: Market Size and Forecast by Application

Chapter Seven: Global Beauty Devices Market, by Geography

Chapter Eight: Competitive Analysis

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles and Strategic Developments

Know more…

Browse full Research Report@ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/beauty-device/#1536301857957-6bb5ec39-5de7

Contact Us:

Mark Wailing

Marketing Manager

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

Phone Number: 18666586826