Global Water Purifiers Market Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Growth Prospect till 2025

24th September 2018 – Global Water Purifiers Market is segmented on the basis of product as Sediment Filter purifiers, UV water purifiers, RO water purifiers, Gravity-based water purifiers, Water Softener purifiers, and others. A machine that filters the water by removing the unwanted chemicals and contaminants from it is known as a water purifier. The harmful contaminants present in the infected water can give rise to water borne diseases. Now-a-days, the government authorities are acting seriously upon the issue of drinking clean water as it is said to be an essential thing for good health. They are ensuring safe and clean drinking water to all the citizens.

It has been observed that the adoption of these water purifiers is gaining a huge momentum across the globe. Apart from the domestic use, it is also extensively employed in the chemical, industrial, medical as well as pharmacological applications. The significant factors that are acting as boosters in the growth of the market include improvements in water purification technologies, increasing demand across various sectors, rise in the awareness among the masses regarding its use, rising occurrence of diseases, industrialization, and rising investments by the leading companies. Moreover, the concerned authorities are taking up huge efforts to raise the awareness regarding drinking safe water especially in the residential areas.

Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, it has been anticipated that the Water Purifiers Market will undergo a robust growth in the near future. Water Purifiers Market is segmented on the basis of accessories as Faucet Mount, Water Dispenser, Pitcher Filter, Under Sink Filter, Shower Filter, and others. Water Purifiers Market is segmented on the basis of end user as Domestic, Industrial, and Commercial.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

BWT

Pentair

Unilever Pure it

Coway

Paragon

Mitsubishi Rayon

Culligan

Brita

Ecowater

Bluepure

Toray

Philips

Enmet

Panasonic

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pitcher

On Tap

Countertop

Wall-Mounted

Under The Sink

Bottle

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Industry

Office, public places

Others

