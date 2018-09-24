Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Industry Growth Prospects, Key Suppliers, Virtualization By 2024

24 Sep 2018: Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) consists of many Nano electro mechanical components embedded in semiconductor chips. It is made of micro circuits which consists of different sensors which are embedded and other components are placed upon. MEMS devices have application in various fields due to their higher efficiency rates and low costs. The Global MEMS market is expected to grow at a dynamic rate for the forecast period owing to growing applications in many sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, defence and healthcare. Healthcare and consumer electronics are main driver of this industry. In various devices this technology is used as Sensor fusion. Sensor fusion is software that enables fusing of data from several different sensors to compute something which can’t be determined by single sensor alone. It enables motion tracking, context awareness and augmented reality.

The solution enhances customer experience with portable devices. MEMS technology is used in mobile phone as sensors and micro phones. In healthcare industry it is used in hearing aid devices, pedometer and lab on chips devices. In automotive industry it is used in Crash sensing device, vehicle dynamic control, rollover detection and antitheft system. MEMS devices are gyroscopes, acceleration sensors, ink jet heads, pressure sensors, radio frequency MEMS, silicon microphones and micro bolometers. Major application areas include consumer, space/military, automotive, medicine and telecommunication. A huge completion amongst the competitor is forcing them to reduce the prices, which is hampering the profit of the industry. Revenue from the market is less due to its competitive nature and is affecting the growth of the industry.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/microelectromechanical-systems-mems-market/request-sample

Industry wise it can be segmented it is segmented as automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, defence and healthcare. Automotive industry uses the mems technology extensively. Passenger cars or commercial vehicles needs sensitive sensors and mems technology is cheaper, reliable and effective. Pressure sensors are most widely used in automobile industry. Increase in demand for automotive is a driver in MEMS technology. In Europe and America, the MESM technology based sensor is expected to grow. Consumer’s electronics segment also uses MEMS technology. A washing machine or a mobile device uses various sensors which are supported by MEMS technology. This technology has a huge application in harvesting renewable energy. In solar energy harvesting this technology is used to absorb energy and convert it in usable form. Hence MEMS has a huge potential market.

Market of MEMS is divided into Oscillators Pressure Sensors, Accelerometers, Microphones, Gyroscopes, and Radio Frequency MEMS. Microelectromechanical Systems market is segmented on 5 regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America regional market includes the U.S. and Canada. Europe regional market includes European Union, CIS and other non-member states. Asia Pacific regional market includes Japan, China, India, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia. Latin America mainly includes Brazil, Mexico, and other South American countries. MEA comprises Middle East and African countries. North America is the largest market for MEMS but Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a tremendous rate. North America is the largest market for MEMS used in medical devices. Asia pacific has observed an increment in the medical requirement assistance hence it is a potential market expected to have a drastic growth rate in near future.

Browse Full Research Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/microelectromechanical-systems-mems-market

Key players in Micro-electro-mechanical system industry are include Robert Bosch, Texas Instruments, Knowles electronics, InvenSense, AKM, Honeywell, Canon, Panasonics, Hewlett Packard, Denso, Avago Technologies, Seneata, Analog Devices Inc., Lexmark, Autoliv, Inc., Aptina Imaging Corporation, CASCO, Bourns, Inc., Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme GmbH, Continental AG, Custom Sensors & Technologies, CTS Corporation, Inc., Kavlico Corporation, BEI Sensors, Denso Corporation, Delphi Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor Inc.,, ELESYS North America, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, General Electric Company, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hamlin Electronics, Infineon Technologies AG., Kistler Group, Melexis Microelectronic Integrated Systems, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Micralyne, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc., Inc., Omron Corporation, Novotechnik U.S., OSRAM Opto Semiconductors , Sensata Technologies, SSI Technologies, Inc., Valeo S.A, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. and TT electronics plc. InvenSence Inc. technology has developed fabrication platform which enables integration of standard MEMS with CMOS in a small and cost effective water level solution.

The latest technology development in MEMS is the INS380SA, is a complete inertial navigation system consists of built-in 48-channel GPS receiver. Smart Sensing technology enables a turnkey system with better than 0.01 m/s velocity measurement accuracy. The integrated 3-axis magnetometer allows for accurate operation when the GPS signal is lost or when the vehicle comes to a stop. Car-Ele Japan is a new technology launched by Bosch in 2016. It is a MEMS sensor used in light electric vehicles such as e-Scooters and e-Bikes.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/sensors

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com